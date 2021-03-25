Third Edition of ETA Payment Facilitator Guidelines Demonstrates Commitment to Fighting Fraud

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) today released the third edition of the ETA Payment Facilitator Guidelines to reflect the latest U.S. card network rule changes and applicable laws and government regulations for card acceptance. The Guidelines provide guidance to payment facilitators on how to maintain strong underwriting and risk-monitoring policies and procedures to serve small merchants.

"To bring new merchants into the payments ecosystem, payment facilitators need to maintain robust risk management programs to keep fraud at bay," said Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA. "The updates to the ETA Payment Facilitator Guidelines demonstrate the industry's commitment to providing underwriters with a deep understanding of the risks associated with this model and the steps a company must take to mitigate instances of abuse."

The third edition of the ETA Payment Facilitator Guidelines includes tools for the underwriting and risk management of submerchants, or sponsored merchants, and is grounded in the Operating Regulations of the various payment networks, existing governmental regulations, and industry best practices for risk management. The Guidelines are reviewed and updated by a select group of risk professionals, legal counsel, and other personnel from various ETA member companies.

ETA Payment Facilitator Guidelines are complimentary to ETA members and available to non-members to purchase here.

About ETA

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the global trade association representing more than 500 payments and technology companies. ETA members make commerce possible by processing more than $21 trillion in purchases worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers.

Media Contact: Joe Feese

Senior Director, External Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Electronic Transactions Association (ETA)