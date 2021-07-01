Third Iron Announces Available LibKey Integration with eReserve Plus

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Iron, LLC, a leading information technology company developing innovative services for libraries, publishers and their users, announced the available integration of LibKey for libraries subscribing to eReserve Plus. LibKey, an AI-based, next generation linking technology delivers fast, reliable, one-click access to millions of library-subscribed and Open Access articles that libraries make available from publisher and aggregator sources. eReserve Plus is a leading digital resource distribution platform used by libraries globally that enables easy creation of reading lists for sharing of content in a copyright-compliant way.

"eReserve Plus delivers a fantastic service that enables smooth workflow between students, faculty and librarians. We are excited to help students and faculty benefit from it even more with LibKey integration. LibKey is our next generation, AI-based linking technology that provides immediate, reliable, one-click access to PDF and HTML article content," said Kendall Bartsch, CEO at Third Iron. "It is clear that researchers want paths to content that are easier, more reliable, and faster than what traditional link resolvers provide. LibKey meets this expectation and we are excited to include eReserve as one of our fast-growing number of LibKey integration partners," continued John Seguin, Third Iron President and Chief Librarian.

"We are very excited at how the integration with LibKey offers eReserve Plus customers and their patrons the opportunity to explore resources more thoroughly and to customize and configure their LibKey presentation to best suit the practices at their institution." Said Karey Patterson CEO at eReserve.

"The combination of eReserve Plus' reading list capabilities with LibKey gives students the option to find associated resources, faculty can also review analytics related to student engagement as well explore containing documents (e.g. Journal Issue), which may yield better use of paid for resources," said Michael Harrison, eReserve Plus CTO.

"We are really impressed with the integration of LibKey for more seamless access to PDFs in our Reading Lists," said Richard Levy, Collections and Copyright Services Manager at The University of South Australia. "The integration of BrowZine with eReserve Plus at both the issue and journal level will promote a broader level of discovery to our serials collections, harnessing related content and further aligning the interoperability between our discovery and reading list management platforms. In addition to the convenience of a PDF, students will be able to navigate the contextual relationship between journal, issue and article levels of access, enriching awareness of the library's subscribed and Open Access resources."

Libraries interested in integrating LibKey with eReserve Plus may request an API key from Third Iron by emailing [email protected].

