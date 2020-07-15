Third Iron Announces Available LibKey Integration with Trip Database

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Iron, LLC, a leading information technology company developing innovative services for libraries, publishers and their users, announced the availability of LibKey integration for libraries subscribing to the Pro version of the Trip Database. LibKey delivers fast, one-click access to millions of library-subscribed and Open Access articles. Trip is the leading evidence-based medicine search tool used by researchers around the world.

"Researchers overwhelming prefer using LibKey for direct, immediate access to articles over the slow, multi-step process of a link resolver," said Kendall Bartsch, CEO at Third Iron. "We are excited to partner with Trip to help save researchers valuable time and provide more reliable linking to full text when they are using this important database." President and Chief Librarian John Seguin continued, "The Trip team makes LibKey integration easy. A library only needs to request an API key from Third Iron, then send the key to Trip. The Trip team will complete the integration on behalf of the requesting library."

Libraries interested in integrating LibKey with Trip may request an API key from Third Iron by emailing [email protected].

About Third Iron®

Third Iron, LLC is a leading information technology company developing innovate services that benefit libraries and their users. Third Iron services include BrowZine, LibKey Discovery, LibKey Link, LibKey Nomad and LibKey.io. Founded in 2011, Third Iron products are used by researchers from nearly 1,000 corporation, hospital, university and government libraries in more than 30 countries. For more information, visit https://thirdiron.com/

About Trip Database Ltd

Trip's focus is helping health professionals answer their questions using the best available evidence. Trip has been pursuing this vision for over twenty years and in that time our search engine has been searched over 150 million times and is used around the globe. Find out more at https://www.tripdatabase.com

