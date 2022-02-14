Third Iron Integrates Retraction Watch Data

ST PAUL, Minn., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Iron, LLC, a leading information technology company developing innovative services for libraries, publishers, and their users, announced the integration of article retraction data provided by Retraction Watch into their LibKey and BrowZine services. Users of BrowZine and LibKey are informed of an article's retracted status when they view it in BrowZine, when they find it in library services like databases and discovery platforms, or when the article is found searching open websites like PubMed and Wikipedia.

"Citation of retracted articles can degrade original research and trigger negative domino effects on scholarship and education," said Kendall Bartsch, CEO at Third Iron. "However, because retraction status is unevenly communicated by publishers, aggregators that host content, and databases that index articles, it is easy for researchers to unwittingly incorporate retracted articles into their papers." John Seguin, Third Iron President and Chief Librarian, continued, "By incorporating Retraction Watch data, we alert researchers of an article's retracted status when they use BrowZine or, via our LibKey services, when researchers find a retracted article in a database or on a website - regardless of whether the article has been labeled as retracted by the publisher. This fills a big gap in the research process and enhances the library's critical role in advancing scholarly communication." Ivan Oransky, co-founder of Retraction Watch, said "We are excited to work with organizations like Third Iron. As reflected by the mission statement of our parent nonprofit organization The Center for Scientific Integrity, our objectives are to promote transparency and integrity in science and scientific publishing. Helping to ensure readers know an article has been retracted – and do not cite it unknowingly - through the integration of our data helps further this mission."

