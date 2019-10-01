Third Latin America Brand Protection Summit Deepens Regional Collaboration to Fight Fakes

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC) and the National IPR Center have partnered to host the third Latin America Regional Brand Protection Summit in Orlando, Florida, U.S. on October 2-3. The much anticipated, two-day event will bring together more than 250 senior government officials from 25 Latin American countries, the intellectual property (IP) community and international law enforcement agencies. The Summit, known for attracting highly diverse representation from a majority of the Latin American countries, will promote dialogue that focuses on effective enforcement in the U.S., Latin America and beyond.

Countries represented at the Summit include: Argentina, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Trinidad, and Uruguay.

Panel sessions, keynote addresses, and discussions will center on uncovering counterfeiters' distribution channels and trade routes, as well as how the criminals manipulate free trade zones to conduct illicit activities. Experts will examine counterfeits in each industry and how these products can harm consumers.

Summit attendees will also hear from prominent keynote speakers, including:

Derek N. Benner , Acting Deputy Director, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( United States )

, Acting Deputy Director, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ) General Juan Carlos Buitrago Arias , Director, Fiscal Customs Police ( Colombia )

, Director, Fiscal Customs Police ( ) Diego Sarmoria, Police Commissioner, Federal Crimes Division, Federal Police ( Argentina )

) Cynthia Whittenburg , Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection ( United States )

, Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection ( ) Vishal Amin , White House IP Enforcement Coordinator ( United States )

, White House IP Enforcement Coordinator ( ) Brian A. Benczkowski , Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) ( United States )

, Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) ( ) Martin S. Parra Saldana , General Director, National Police ( Peru )

, General Director, National Police ( ) Nathan Parks , Assistant Section Chief, Financial Crime Section, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) ( United States )

IACC President Bob Barchiesi said, "The Latin America Regional Brand Protection Summit has quickly become the flagship event for IP enforcement professionals looking to minimize the number of fake goods in South America and the Caribbean. With a record number of countries represented this year, the Summit will surely spur valuable information exchange and facilitate cross-border collaboration. We look forward to a successful week ahead."

IPR Center Director Steve Francis added, "Forums like the Latin America Regional Brand Protection Summit provide a critical collaboration platform for all of the stakeholders involved in the fight against counterfeits. These opportunities are fertile ground for innovative ideas, fostering key partnerships and discussions around trends and challenges we face in the IP enforcement space."

The event will include a training component which will allow trademark owners the opportunity to educate conference attendees, particularly government and enforcement officials, about their products and the unique challenges their companies face related to counterfeiting in the region. During the event, there will also be Government Workshops, which allow brand owners to participate in facilitated, small-group roundtable discussions with officials from various countries.

Two-way trade between the United States and Latin America totaled nearly $900 Billion in 2018, underscoring the region's vital importance as a partner in the fight against fakes.

About the IACC:

The IACC (www.iacc.org) is a Washington, DC-based not for profit organization representing the interests of companies concerned with trademark counterfeiting and the related theft of intellectual property. The members of the IACC include many of the world's best-known brands across all product sectors. The IACC has played a leading role in the development of cross-industry voluntary agreements, to address the illicit trafficking of counterfeit and pirated goods online, including its IACC MarketSafe and RogueBlock initiatives.

About the National IPR Center

The ICE–led National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) stands at the forefront of the United States government's response to combatting global intellectual property (IP) theft and enforcement of its international trade laws. With its 25 U.S. and international partners, the IPR Center utilizes a three-pronged approach to combat IP theft which includes interdiction, investigation, and training. Safeguarding IP underpins every aspect of our nation – from jobs and the economy to the military and national security. For more information about the IPR Center or its partner agencies, please visit iprcenter.gov.

To Report Violations of intellectual property rights, please visit the IPR Center Home Page and click the Report IP Theft Button.

