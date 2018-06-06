Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. to Present at the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

16:15 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE: TPRE) ("TPRE" or the "Company") today announced that J. Robert Bredahl, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference in New York.  The presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of the company's website at http://www.thirdpointre.bm/ and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About the Company

The Company is a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange which, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance (USA) Ltd., writes property and casualty reinsurance business.  Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance (USA) Ltd. each have an "A-" (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best Company, Inc.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.
Manoj Gupta - Head of Investor Relations and President, Third Point Reinsurance (USA) Ltd.
+1 441-542-3333
investorrelations@thirdpointre.bm

http://www.thirdpointre.bm

