Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. to Present at the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE: TPRE) ("TPRE" or the "Company") today announced that J. Robert Bredahl, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference in New York. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of the company's website at http://www.thirdpointre.bm/ and will be archived for approximately 90 days.