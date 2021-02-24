Third Pole Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Pole, Inc., a privately held company developing and delivering critical life-sustaining cardio-pulmonary therapies, announced today that it has added two seasoned pharmaceutical executives to its Board of Directors, William Heiden, former CEO and Director of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, and Werner Cautreels, Ph.D., former CEO of Selecta Biosciences.

"Third Pole is at an exciting juncture with the Series B financing nearing completion and a strong corporate partner in place," said Bill Athenson, Third Pole's CEO. "Mr. Heiden and Dr. Cautreels each brings important strategic acumen and a tremendous set of highly leverageable relevant business experiences to our board. They are joining at a perfect time to support important partnering, product development and global commercialization initiatives for Third Pole's late stage, FDA designated "breakthrough" hospital and home wearable platforms."

Mr. Heiden commented, "I am excited to join Third Pole's board as the company begins to prepare for commercialization of its highly-innovative tankless iNO delivery platforms, which could provide lifesaving therapy to underserved patients in the US and throughout the world."

Dr. Cautreels added, "I look forward to providing strategic guidance to Third Pole management team as the company works to develop and gain regulatory approval for its high impact products. I am delighted to be involved with such a novel and versatile technology which has the potential to address such a large number of critical unmet medical needs in the hospital and home settings."

William Heiden

Mr. Heiden has more than 30 years' experience as a pharmaceutical and biotechnology senior executive. He began his career at Merck (Schering Plough) where he led a of variety of businesses internationally and in the US during the first 15 years of his career. Over the last 15 years he has been a successful CEO in several private and public biotechnology companies. He most recently served as the President and CEO of AMAG Pharmaceuticals where he built a diverse portfolio of commercial and development-stage products before it was acquired by a private equity firm in 2020.

Mr. Heiden has served/serves on the board of directors of GTC Biotherapeutics (GTC), rEVO Biologics, Conjuchem Biotechnologies (CJB), LFB Biotechnologies S.A., AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) and Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA).

Mr. Heiden holds an M.B.A. from Cornell University's Johnson Graduate School of Management, a M.I.M. degree from the University of Louvain and a B.A. degree in finance from the University of Florida.

Werner Cautreels, Ph.D.

Dr. Werner Cautreels is a highly accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with a core emphasis in Research & Development in various therapeutic areas, who brings a deep understanding of clinical and regulatory strategy. During his 40-year plus career, his work has touched on cardiovascular, autoimmune, oncology, rare disease, and vaccines. As President and CEO, he successfully led Solvay Pharmaceuticals and oversaw its sale to Abbott and built a platform biotech firm, Selecta Biosciences, attracting top tier venture investors and advancing its diverse pipeline, including a lead program now in its pivotal trial.

Prior to joining Solvay Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Cautreels worked at Sanofi, Sterling Winthrop and Nycomed-Amersham in a variety of R&D management positions in Europe and the United States.

Dr. Cautreels also served as a Director of Innogenetics NV in Gent, Belgium and of Arqule Inc. in Woburn, MA. Until April 2019, Dr. Cautreels was Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Galapagos NV in Mechelen, Belgium. He was also the President of the Belgian Chamber of Commerce for Russia.

Dr. Cautreels is currently Chairman of Cristal Therapeutics in Maastricht, The Netherlands and of MRM Health in Gent, Belgium and serves on the boards of atbtherapeutics in Marche, Belgium and Accoy Pharmaceuticals in Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Thrombolytic Science International in Cambridge, MA.

Dr. Cautreels earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Antwerp, Belgium and an Executive M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

About Third Pole Therapeutics, Inc.

Third Pole Therapeutics is developing transformative cardio-pulmonary therapies capable of expanding access to life-sustaining treatments worldwide. Third Pole's novel and portable iNO technology aims to eliminate the need for large compressed gas cylinders, with the potential to expand the application of iNO beyond acute care to patients at home. This could give patients access to iNO in previously underserved markets in the US and throughout the world that lack the infrastructure to transport, maintain, return and refill large cylinders of compressed gas.

The company's novel and portable technology eliminates the need for large compressed gas cylinders by generating Nitric Oxide (NO) at the point of care, utilizing air and electricity. NO is a selective pulmonary vasodilator that has been approved by FDA for the treatment of hypoxic respiratory failure in newborn infants. Third Pole's patented, versatile technology has the potential to provide clinicians with flexible and innovative solutions in therapeutic fields beyond hypoxic respiratory failure, including pulmonary hypertension, interstitial lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and critical viral and bacterial infectious disease management, in both the hospital and home settings.

In addition to applying its core technology to multiple therapeutic applications, the Company is exploring strategic partnerships to expedite the global launch of iNO therapy delivery systems to patients in multiple settings.

For more information, please visit www.pole3.com.

