Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results And 2020 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Highlights include:

Operating Results:

Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:



Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in thousands, except per share data) Revenues $ 168,607



$ 155,331



$ 497,111



$ 463,683

















Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 58,111



$ 73,450



$ 199,648



$ 230,140

Net earnings per common share $ 0.35



$ 0.47



$ 1.22



$ 1.48

















FFO available to common stockholders $ 115,013



$ 105,134



$ 336,215



$ 312,847

FFO per common share $ 0.70



$ 0.67



$ 2.06



$ 2.02

















Core FFO available to common stockholders $ 115,013



$ 105,356



$ 334,884



$ 313,590

Core FFO per common share $ 0.70



$ 0.67



$ 2.05



$ 2.02

















AFFO available to common stockholders $ 116,870



$ 106,997



$ 340,119



$ 315,180

AFFO per common share $ 0.71



$ 0.68



$ 2.09



$ 2.03



Third Quarter 2019 Highlights:

FFO and Core FFO per common share increased 4.5% over prior year results

AFFO per common share increased 4.4% over prior year results

Portfolio occupancy was 99.1% at September 30, 2019 as compared to 98.8% on June 30, 2019 and 98.2% on March 31, 2019

as compared to 98.8% on and 98.2% on Invested $116.8 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 27 properties with an aggregate 533,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.8%

in property investments, including the acquisition of 27 properties with an aggregate 533,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.8% Sold 13 properties for $33.5 million producing $2.1 million of gains on sales

producing of gains on sales Raised $434.6 million net proceeds from the issuance of 8,020,285 common shares

Highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2019:

FFO per share increased 2.0% over prior year results

Core FFO per share increased 1.5% over prior year results

AFFO per common share increased 3.0% over prior year results

Invested $509.6 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 131 properties with an aggregate 2,645,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.9%

in property investments, including the acquisition of 131 properties with an aggregate 2,645,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.9% Sold 43 properties for $94.8 million producing $25.1 million of gains on sales, net of noncontrolling interest

producing of gains on sales, net of noncontrolling interest Raised $521.8 million in net proceeds from issuance of 9,653,149 common shares

Core FFO guidance for 2019 was increased from a range of $2.71 to $2.76 per share to a range of $2.74 to $2.77 per share. The 2019 AFFO is estimated to be $2.79 to $2.82 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.60 to $1.63 per share, plus $1.14 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, any charges for impairments and preferred stock redemption charges. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company also announced 2020 Core FFO guidance of $2.83 to $2.87 per share and estimated 2020 AFFO to be $2.90 to $2.94 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.70 to $1.74 per share, plus $1.13 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, and any charges for impairments. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jay Whitehurst, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "National Retail Properties posted another quarter of solid results, highlighted by increasing our annual common stock dividend for the 30th consecutive year and by raising over $434 million of well-priced equity. Driven by our high occupancy rate, strong performance in acquisitions and dispositions and a fortress-like balance sheet, we are pleased to raise our guidance for 2019 and to introduce 2020 guidance. We run our business with a long-term focus, characterized by consistent per share growth on a multi-year basis, and our guidance for 2019 and 2020 reflects that consistent philosophy."

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned 3,057 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.2 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.2 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on October 31, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The call can be accessed on the National Retail Properties web site live at http://www.nnnreit.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's web site. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, and, risks related to the company's status as a REIT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. National Retail Properties, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

The reported results are preliminary and not final and there can be no assurance that the results will not vary from the final information filed on Form 10-Q with the Commission for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019. In the opinion of management, all adjustments considered necessary for a fair presentation of these reported results have been made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as FFO, is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's unconsolidated partnerships and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items like transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Income Statement Summary

































Revenues:















Rental income

$ 168,224



$ 154,656



$ 495,846



$ 462,570

Interest and other income from real estate transactions

383



675



1,265



1,113





168,607



155,331



497,111



463,683



















Operating expenses:















General and administrative

8,726



8,543



27,524



25,980

Real estate

6,706



5,759



20,398



17,449

Depreciation and amortization

48,348



42,479



140,769



130,280

Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries

10,692



3,635



21,124



9,718

Retirement severance costs

—



222



—



743





74,472



60,638



209,815



184,170

Gain on disposition of real estate

2,061



14,348



25,508



57,050

Earnings from operations

96,196



109,041



312,804



336,563



















Other expenses (revenues):















Interest and other income

(501)



(195)



(2,912)



(258)

Interest expense

29,948



27,194



89,716



80,906

Leasing transaction costs

51



—



178



—





29,498



26,999



86,982



80,648



















Net earnings

66,698



82,042



225,822



255,915

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

(5)



(10)



(428)



(29)



















Net earnings attributable to NNN

66,693



82,032



225,394



255,886

Series E preferred stock dividends

(4,097)



(4,097)



(12,291)



(12,291)

Series F preferred stock dividends

(4,485)



(4,485)



(13,455)



(13,455)

Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 58,111



$ 73,450



$ 199,648



$ 230,140



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

164,884



156,853



162,641



154,582

Diluted

165,362



157,286



163,126



155,008



















Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:















Basic

$ 0.35



$ 0.47



$ 1.23



$ 1.49

Diluted

$ 0.35



$ 0.47



$ 1.22



$ 1.48



National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:















Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 58,111



$ 73,450



$ 199,648



$ 230,140

Real estate depreciation and amortization

48,271



42,397



140,539



130,039

Gain on disposition of real estate, net of noncontrolling interests

(2,061)



(14,348)



(25,096)



(57,050)

Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of recoveries

10,692



3,635



21,124



9,718

Total FFO adjustments

56,902



31,684



136,567



82,707

FFO available to common stockholders

$ 115,013



$ 105,134



$ 336,215



$ 312,847



















FFO per common share:















Basic

$ 0.70



$ 0.67



$ 2.07



$ 2.02

Diluted

$ 0.70



$ 0.67



$ 2.06



$ 2.02



















Core Funds From Operations Reconciliation:















Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 58,111



$ 73,450



$ 199,648



$ 230,140

Total FFO adjustments

56,902



31,684



136,567



82,707

FFO available to common stockholders

115,013



105,134



336,215



312,847



















Retirement severance costs

—



222



—



743

Gain on sale of equity investments

—



—



(1,331)



—

Total Core FFO adjustments

—



222



(1,331)



743

Core FFO available to common stockholders

$ 115,013



$ 105,356



$ 334,884



$ 313,590



















Core FFO per common share:















Basic

$ 0.70



$ 0.67



$ 2.06



$ 2.03

Diluted

$ 0.70



$ 0.67



$ 2.05



$ 2.02









































Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Reconciliation:















Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 58,111



$ 73,450



$ 199,648



$ 230,140

Total FFO adjustments

56,902



31,684



136,567



82,707

Total Core FFO adjustments

—



222



(1,331)



743

Core FFO available to common stockholders

115,013



105,356



334,884



313,590



















Straight-line accrued rent

(542)



59



(1,702)



(871)

Net capital lease rent adjustment

170



192



508



655

Below-market rent amortization

(178)



(219)



(579)



(2,334)

Stock based compensation expense

2,734



2,205



7,805



6,640

Capitalized interest expense

(327)



(596)



(797)



(2,500)

Total AFFO adjustments

1,857



1,641



5,235



1,590

AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 116,870



$ 106,997



$ 340,119



$ 315,180



















AFFO per common share:















Basic

$ 0.71



$ 0.68



$ 2.09



$ 2.04

Diluted

$ 0.71



$ 0.68



$ 2.09



$ 2.03



















Other Information:















Rental income from operating leases(1)

$ 163,673



$ 150,418



$ 482,306



$ 449,216

Earned income from direct financing leases(1)

$ 204



$ 242



$ 624



$ 696

Percentage rent(1)

$ 329



$ 284



$ 1,051



$ 1,018



















Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(1)

$ 4,018



$ 3,712



$ 11,865



$ 11,640

Real estate expenses

(6,706)



(5,759)



(20,398)



(17,449)

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$ (2,688)



$ (2,047)



$ (8,533)



$ (5,809)



















Amortization of debt costs

$ 936



$ 913



$ 2,787



$ 2,695

Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding maturities)

$ 141



$ 134



$ 422



$ 400

Non-real estate depreciation expense

$ 80



$ 84



$ 238



$ 249







(1) The condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 are presented under the new accounting standard, ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)." For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the aggregate of such amounts is $168,224 and $495,846, respectively, classified as rental income on the income statement summary. For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018, the aggregate of such amounts is $154,656 and $462,570, respectively.

Earnings Guidance:





Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



2019 Guidance

2020 Guidance Net earnings per common share excluding any gains on disposition

of real estate, impairment charges and preferred stock redemption

charges

$1.60 - $1.63 per share

$1.70 - $1.74 per share Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.14 per share

$1.13 per share Core FFO per share

$2.74 - $2.77 per share

$2.83 - $2.87 per share AFFO per share

$2.79 - $2.82 per share

$2.90 - $2.94 per share G&A expenses

$37.0 - $38.0 Million

$42.0 - $43.0 Million Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$10.0 - $10.5 Million

$8.0 - $9.0 Million Acquisition volume

$650 - $750 Million

$550 - $650 Million Disposition volume

$110 - $130 Million

$80 - $120 Million

National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands) (unaudited)



September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Balance Sheet Summary

















Assets:







Real estate:







Accounted for using the operating method, net of accumulated

depreciation and amortization

$ 7,121,156



$ 6,838,907

Accounted for using the direct financing method

6,882



8,069

Real estate held for sale

13,961



28,456

Cash and cash equivalents

353,688



114,267

Receivables, net of allowance of $506 and $2,273, respectively

2,882



3,797

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $1,842

28,570



25,387

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization

3,104



4,081

Other assets

97,441



80,474

Total assets

$ 7,627,684



$ 7,103,438











Liabilities:







Line of credit payable

$ —



$ —

Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized

debt cost

12,221



12,694

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs

2,841,680



2,838,701

Accrued interest payable

45,886



19,519

Other liabilities

101,393



77,919

Total liabilities

3,001,180



2,948,833











Stockholders' equity of NNN

4,626,497



4,154,250

Noncontrolling interests

7



355

Total equity

4,626,504



4,154,605











Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,627,684



$ 7,103,438









































Common shares outstanding

171,637



161,504











Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)

32,209



30,487













National Retail Properties, Inc. Debt Summary As of September 30, 2019 (in thousands) (unaudited)

Unsecured Debt

Principal

Principal,

Net of

Unamortized

Discount

Stated Rate

Effective

Rate

Maturity Date Line of credit payable

$ —



$ —



L + 87.5 bps

3.165 %

January 2022





















Unsecured notes payable:



















2022

325,000



323,293



3.800 %

3.985 %

October 2022 2023

350,000



348,981



3.300 %

3.388 %

April 2023 2024

350,000



349,635



3.900 %

3.924 %

June 2024 2025

400,000



399,368



4.000 %

4.029 %

November 2025 2026

350,000



347,080



3.600 %

3.733 %

December 2026 2027

400,000



398,657



3.500 %

3.548 %

October 2027 2028

400,000



397,385



4.300 %

4.388 %

October 2028 2048

300,000



295,826



4.800 %

4.890 %

October 2048 Total

2,875,000



2,860,225



































Total unsecured debt(1)

$ 2,875,000



$ 2,860,225



































Debt costs





(26,932)













Accumulated amortization

8,387













Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization

(18,545)













Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and

unamortized debt costs

$ 2,841,680















(1) Unsecured notes payable have a weighted average interest rate of 4.0% and a weighted average maturity of 8.6 years.

Mortgages Payable

Principal

Balance

Interest Rate

Maturity Date

Mortgage(1)

$ 12,282



5.23 %

July 2023

















Debt costs

(147)











Accumulated amortization

86











Debt costs, net of accumulated

amortization

(61)











Mortgages payable, including

unamortized premium and net of

unamortized debt costs

$ 12,221











(1) Includes unamortized premium



















































