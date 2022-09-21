THIRDHOME and Kempinski Hotels Expand Presence in South America

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THIRDHOME , the premier club for second homeowners who share a passion for luxury homes and travel, and Kempinski Hotels, the international luxury hotel group with a portfolio of 79 luxury properties across 34 countries, are teaming up to expand their global presence at the new Kempinski Laje de Pedra Hotel & Residences.

Situated on a cliff in Canela with breathtaking views over the Vale do Quilombo Eco Reserve, Kempinski Laje de Pedra Hotel & Residences plans to be one of the most outstanding luxurious inland resorts in Brazil, welcoming the first guests by 2026. Together Kempinski Hotels and developers will carry the spirit of the well-known Laje de Pedra hotel icon into the present through extensive renovations and modernization of 330 state-of-the-art residential suites ranging from 581 to 3,121 square feet.

As a result of the partnership with THIRDHOME, future owners at Kempinski Laje de Pedra can exchange their available weeks to other THIRDHOME members for rent-free stays in over 14,000 luxury residences/estates in 1,700 destinations in over 100 countries. By joining forces both Kempinski and THIRDHOME are giving their owners and members access to a more flexible and accessible world of travel.

"With a shared mindset of customer experience excellence, we're incredibly excited to be partnering with Kempinski Laje de Pedra Hotel & Residences and to expand our inventory of high-end, luxury homes in Latin America", said Niki Christian Nutsch and Ivo Haagen, THIRDHOME International Vice Presidents. "This new partnership will provide our +14,000 members inventory in the most outstanding luxurious inland resort in Brazil. This location will also allow members looking for exclusive experiences easy access to things such as ecotourism itineraries, horseback riding, open-air brunch, and visits to wineries and the breathtaking gaucho canyons."

"Canela is the most sought-after, beautiful and sophisticated location, away from the coast, in Brazil. The highlands of this region provide easy access to excellent vineyards, the incredible canyons of Rio Grande do Sul and all sorts of adventure and extreme sports, as well as being surrounded by nature. Everything that high income tourists look for abroad", stated José Ernesto Marino Neto, one of the best regarded experts in the hotel industry and tourism in the country and one of the partners of Kempinski Laje de Pedra.

José Paim, who acquired the hotel in 2020 from the Habitasul Group, along with Marino Neto and Márcio Carvalho, emphasizes that he has known Laje de Pedra since it opened and it is, without a doubt, one of the most untouched and beautiful places he has ever visited. "With a great deal of historical significance - something all Kempinski properties have - and with breathtaking natural beauty, this location is the perfect luxury destination in Brazil," says Paim.

About THIRDHOME:

THIRDHOME is the largest and most trusted global network of luxury home exchanges, helping members worldwide leverage maximum value from their vacation property. With over 14,000 properties across 100 countries, THIRDHOME cultivates an exclusive, members-only home sharing community passionate for luxury destinations/experiences. Based in North America and Europe, THIRDHOME has earned praise from Condé Nast Traveler, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal. THIRDHOME has evolved into the only travel brand that brings together a collective group of trusted second homeowners, renters and adventurers who share a passion for discovery and an elevated experience.

About Kempinski Laje de Pedra Hotel & Residences:

Laje de Pedra is one of the most historic and beloved hotels and now it is about to set a new standard for high-end leisure hotels in Brazil. The restructuring plan includes important architectural refurbishment and expansion work in order for it to regain its leading position in the leisure hotel industry in Brazil. To bring its spirit up to date, once an extensive modernization program is complete, the hotel has agreed a project with the architects Perkins & Will, with landscaping by Sergio Santana and decoration by Anastassiadis Arquitetos. The hotel will have 330 apartments, 4 restaurants and 5 international bars with spacious terraces and unique views, a wine bar, rooftop bar with open fireplace, theater and an event space and a sophisticated European-standard spa.

SOURCE THIRDHOME