THIRDREALITY CES 2026 Recap: Real Stories, Real Homes, and What Comes Next

Throughout the week, our booth welcomed partners, integrators, creators, and long-time users from around the world. They didn't just ask about product specifications—they shared stories. And those stories reminded us why we build.

THIRDREALITY CES 2026 Recap

When Smart Technology Fits Real Homes

One of the most frequently discussed products at our booth was the Smart Garage Door Opener, built on Matter over Wi-Fi and designed to work with existing garage remotes.

A visitor told us how seamlessly it fit into their daily routine:

"I didn't have to replace anything or change my setup. I just added the device, and now I can check and control my garage door remotely with total confidence. It's simple, and it just works."

Another conversation stayed with us even longer. A long-time customer described how our Smart Switch helped transform their 1970s home into a modern smart living space—without rewiring or major renovation.

"My house was never designed for smart devices," they said. "But your switch made it possible. It gave my old home a second life."

For us, these moments captured the heart of what THIRDREALITY stands for:

Smart technology should adapt to real homes, real people, and real constraints.

Product Focus: Plant Care, Presence Sensing, and Smart Blinds

While THIRDREALITY presented a broad range of smart home devices at CES 2026, several product areas in particular generated consistent attention at the booth.

The Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Gen 2 was presented as part of a broader plant care solution, working alongside the company's smart watering system. Visitors asked about updates based on user feedback, including improvements aimed at measurement consistency and long-term durability. In addition to indoor plants and balcony gardens, many attendees also discussed outdoor use cases such as small yards and garden beds. Questions frequently focused on wireless coverage in outdoor environments, with interest in how THIRDREALITY's own Zigbee repeater can be used to extend network range and support reliable data transmission for soil monitoring and automated watering in these settings.

Presence sensing was another frequently discussed topic, particularly across two radar-based products using 60GHz and 24GHz technologies. The 60GHz radar presence sensor is powered via USB-C for always-on applications, while the 24GHz version operates on three AA batteries to support flexible, wire-free placement. Both sensors offer adjustable sensitivity, allowing detection ranges to be tuned for different room sizes and use cases. Attendees asked about applications in bedrooms, kitchen, and workspaces, where precise presence detection can enable more responsive and context-aware automation than traditional motion sensors.

The company's Smart Blind Gen2 also drew strong interest. Many visitors commented on the design of the battery module positioned at the bottom, which simplifies access for charging. The blind uses a Type-C rechargeable battery and supports custom sizing, with widths up to 80 inches and heights up to 74 inches. Discussions at the booth focused on ease of installation, maintenance convenience, and how the design fits into everyday living spaces.

As we move into 2026

THIRDREALITY will continue developing across both Zigbee and Matter platforms, with a strong focus on Matter over Thread—bringing faster response, lower power consumption, and more resilient mesh networking to future devices.

To every customer who shared their story, every partner who stopped by, and every friend we reconnected with: thank you. Your feedback, trust, and support continue to shape what we build.

CES 2026 reminded us that innovation is not just about what's next—it's about what already matters to people today. We'll see you again next year, right here in Las Vegas.

