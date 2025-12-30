THIRDREALITY Showcases 2026 Product Roadmap and New Smart Devices at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- THIRDREALITY, a smart technology brand focused on open standards and local-first intelligence, will participate in CES 2026 to present its 2026 product roadmap, highlighting a new generation of smart sensing and lighting devices designed around real-world use cases.

Dive in THIRDREALITY at CES 2026

At CES 2026, THIRDREALITY will showcase upcoming products built on open connectivity standards, selecting the most appropriate protocol—such as Zigbee or Matter—based on device requirements including power consumption, responsiveness, and user interaction. This approach reflects the brand's commitment to interoperability, reliability, and long-term usability.

Smart Sensing Devices Built on Zigbee

For low-power sensing and presence detection scenarios, THIRDREALITY continues to expand its Zigbee-based sensor portfolio, optimized for battery efficiency and flexible deployment.

Smart Soil Sensor Gen 2 — A next-generation soil and environmental sensor designed to deliver more accurate insights for healthier plant care and smarter irrigation automation.

Smart Presence Sensor R2 — A cost-effective, battery-powered presence sensor based on 24GHz mmWave technology, enabling flexible, wire-free installation for reliable and scalable everyday automation.

Smart Presence Sensor R3 — A Zigbee-based multi-sensor presence device that combines 60GHz mmWave presence detection, ambient light sensing, VOC monitoring, and an integrated night light for room-level awareness and automation.

Smart Lighting & Interaction Devices Based on Matter

For interactive, always-powered devices, THIRDREALITY is expanding its Matter-based product lineup, focusing on native ecosystem compatibility and simplified user experiences.

Smart Presence Night Light Gen 2 with Clock — A 4-in-1 smart night light that combines RGB ambient lighting, ambient light sensing, a built-in clock, and 60GHz mmWave presence detection. Built on Matter over Wi-Fi, the device brings together time visibility and presence-aware interactions in a compact, everyday form factor, making it well suited for bedside and desktop use.

Smart Garage Door Opener — A Matter over Wi-Fi smart garage door opener currently available, designed to work with existing garage door remotes, enabling reliable door status monitoring and remote control without modifying the original garage door system.

Smart Water Leak Sensor KM1 — A Matter over Wi-Fi water leak sensor launching soon, designed for early leak detection in kitchens, bathrooms, basements, and other high-risk areas, providing timely alerts to help prevent water damage.

Looking Ahead: Matter over Thread

Beyond the products showcased at CES 2026, THIRDREALITY will continue expanding its Matter portfolio throughout 2026, with a strong focus on Matter over Thread. By leveraging Thread's low-power, mesh-based networking, upcoming devices are designed to deliver faster response times, improved reliability, and scalable performance across smart home environments.

Through its CES 2026 showcase, THIRDREALITY highlights a standards-driven, use-case-oriented approach to smart device design—balancing sensing, interaction, and connectivity to meet both current and future needs.

CES 2026

Las Vegas

January 6–9

Booth 52162

About THIRDREALITY

THIRDREALITY is a smart technology brand dedicated to creating intelligent devices based on open standards such as Zigbee, Matter, and Thread. By selecting technologies according to real-world use cases and prioritizing local-first operation, THIRDREALITY delivers reliable, interoperable solutions for modern smart living.

Related Links:

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok

SOURCE Third Reality, Inc.