Built on Proven Experience: THIRDREALITY Launches Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Gen2

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- THIRDREALITY today announced the launch of the Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Gen2, the next evolution of its smart gardening lineup. Built on extensive real-world usage and refined through continuous product iteration, Gen2 delivers enhanced consistency, durability, and connection stability—designed to support confident, everyday plant care.

Built on Real-World Experience

Following the successful adoption of its first-generation soil moisture sensor by tens of thousands of gardeners worldwide, THIRDREALITY leveraged long-term usage insights to further refine the Gen2 design. Rather than rethinking the concept, the focus was on strengthening core performance where it matters most in daily gardening: reliable readings, durable construction, and stable communication within the smart home.

The result is a sensor that builds on a proven foundation while offering meaningful, engineering-driven refinements for long-term use across a wide range of indoor and near-home outdoor environments.

Gen2 refinements focus on three key areas of performance:

1. More Consistent Moisture Readings

An optimized capacitive probe design improves measurement stability by reducing normal fluctuations across repeated readings. This allows gardeners to better understand soil conditions over time and make more informed watering decisions, supporting healthier plant growth and more efficient water use.

2. Enhanced Physical Durability

Gen2 maintains the same capacitive sensing principle while refining the probe's mechanical design. The active sensing region has been shortened, with non-sensing sections replaced by a reinforced plastic enclosure. This approach improves overall structural stability and reduces bending forces applied to the sensing element during insertion and handling, contributing to improved durability in long-term use.

3. Refined Signal Stability

With an upgraded antenna design, Gen2 provides more stable communication with compatible Zigbee hubs. While signal performance can vary based on home layout and construction materials, this refinement helps maintain reliable data transmission in typical indoor locations and sheltered outdoor areas such as covered patios or spaces near the home.

Designed for Modern Smart Home Ecosystems

The Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Gen2 supports Zigbee 3.0 hubs including SmartThings, Home Assistant (via ZHA or Zigbee2MQTT), Hubitat and Homey. For Apple Home and Google Home users, compatibility is available through the optional Smart Bridge MZ1.

Once integrated, the sensor fits naturally into smart home routines—enabling moisture alerts, automated watering workflows, and remote monitoring to help gardeners save time, conserve water, and care for plants with confidence.

"Our goal with Gen2 was refinement, not reinvention," said THIRDREALITY. "By building on a product already trusted by a large and diverse user base, we focused on strengthening consistency, durability, and everyday reliability—so the technology stays out of the way and gardening remains the priority."

Availability:

THIRDREALITY Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Gen2 is now available online, including Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GHNB78F7 or https://thirdreality.com/product/smart-soil-moisture-sensor-gen2/ . For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website: https://www.thirdreality.com/

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.

