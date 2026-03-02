Thirteenth Annual Maryland Financial Education and Capability Awards Announced by Nonprofits CASH Campaign of Maryland, Maryland Council of Economic Education, and the Maryland State Department of Education

Awards highlight financial education achievements of impactful teachers, outstanding organizations, community champions & valuable Corporate partners statewide

ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofits CASH (Creating Assets, Savings, and Hope) Campaign of Maryland (CASH), Maryland Council on Economic Education (MCEE), and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) are pleased to announce the 2026 winners of the thirteenth annual Maryland Financial Education and Capability Awards.

The Award winners were highlighted during an in-person reception on March 2nd at 5:30pm at the Maryland Inn in Annapolis, Maryland, sponsored by SECU. The honorees are the sole winners in their categories statewide and highlight the importance of financial education for all age groups. Following the reception, the honorees were recognized for their excellence by the Maryland General Assembly during their evening Session in the State House.

The Maryland Financial Education and Capability Awards highlight the dedication and success of elementary, middle and high school public school teachers, community champions, outstanding organizations, and corporate partners who deliver financial education. Financial education focuses on a range of financial management concepts and behaviors including budgeting, careers and income, credit, savings, financial decision-making, and understanding values and habits about money. The Awards were first imagined and funded by the late Sheldon K. Caplis, who was CASH's first board president, and fellow CASH Board member Meg Woodside, a long-time funder of the awards. Then they were developed by the CASH Campaign of Maryland and MCEE, in conjunction with the Maryland Financial Education and Capability Commission, to call attention to the importance of financial education to the lives of Marylanders. An easy and free way for people across the state to learn to better manage their personal finances is by accessing the Maryland CASH Academy, a statewide online source for free, stand-alone financial education webinars and classes at www.mdcashacademy.org . Financial educators can access personal finance resources and training, and hands-on K-12 student programs from MCEE at https://www.econed.org/ .

2026 Maryland Financial Education and Capability Award Winners:

Community Champion Award: Lacy Allen, Financial Health and Digital Engagement Manager of Interfaith Housing Alliance Recognized for demonstrating outstanding leadership managing the Credit Cafe Workshop since 2017, equipping participants with both foundational credit knowledge and individualized guidance through virtual one-on-one credit report reviews, allowing community members to participate without barriers and helping strengthen their financial stability.

Lacy Allen, Financial Health and Digital Engagement Manager of Interfaith Housing Alliance Outstanding Organization Award: University of Maryland Extension - Jesse Ketterman (Main), Dorothy Nuckols, Carrie Sorenson, Troy Anderson, Crystal Terhune Recognized for delivering statewide financial education programs reaching thousands of Marylanders through targeted training on topics like credit, student debt, fraud prevention, and early career financial decision-making, equipping individuals with the knowledge and confidence to make informed financial decisions and build long-term stability.

University of Maryland Extension - Jesse Ketterman (Main), Dorothy Nuckols, Carrie Sorenson, Troy Anderson, Crystal Terhune Elementary School Teacher or Program: Emma McClary, Andrea Speaks, MCPS Elementary Social Studies Team, Elementary Instructional Specialists with Montgomery County Public Schools, Division of Teaching & Learning, Curriculum Development Recognized for developing and implementing a district-wide Grade 3 financial literacy curriculum that introduces students to real-world financial decision-making, entrepreneurship, and goal-setting, empowering students to see themselves as capable decision-makers.

Emma McClary, Andrea Speaks, MCPS Elementary Social Studies Team, Elementary Instructional Specialists with Montgomery County Public Schools, Division of Teaching & Learning, Curriculum Development Middle School Teacher or Program: Ed Keeler, 8th Grade History Teacher at Easton Middle School Recognized for his longstanding commitment to teaching students the value of investing and long-term financial decision-making through hands-on experiences like the Stock Market Game, investing his time in helping troubled students see possibilities beyond immediate gratification and connect financial concepts to their own lives and interests.

Ed Keeler, 8th Grade History Teacher at Easton Middle School High School Teacher or Program: Stephen Metzger, Business Technology at Arundel High School Recognized for creating dynamic, hands-on financial literacy experiences that extend beyond the classroom and empower students to apply real-world money management skills. As the founder of the Millionaire's Club, engaging 40 to 80 students weekly, he has mentored student-led investment teams to exceptional success, including two statewide Stock Market Game championships and a regional championship.

Stephen Metzger, Business Technology at Arundel High School Sheldon K. Caplis Corporate Partnership Award: Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union Recognized for its commitment to expanding free, accessible financial education throughout the community by offering on-site classes, lunch-and-learns, and customized workshops at workplaces and community organizations, bringing financial education directly into community spaces at no cost.

Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union

The CASH Campaign of Maryland, MCEE and MSDE coordinated the Teacher Awards intended to recognize teachers in Maryland who exemplify excellence in financial education and who practice innovative strategies in the classroom. Recognition of public school teachers is tied to the Maryland State Curriculum for Personal Financial Literacy Education, which was created under the leadership of the Maryland State Department of Education and mandated for implementation in local school systems in grades three through twelve beginning in September of 2011. The awards program places the spotlight on the outstanding work taking place in our schools and communities.

QUOTES:

Robin McKinney, Co-Founder & CEO, CASH Campaign of Maryland: "For thirteen years, the Maryland Financial Education & Capability Awards have highlighted the extraordinary work being done across our state to expand access to financial knowledge and opportunity. The CASH Campaign of Maryland is honored to continue supporting and celebrating leaders who are helping build a stronger economic Maryland for everyone."

Julie Weaver, Executive Director, Maryland Council on Economic Education: "Students can achieve their lifelong dreams when they are introduced to financial and economic concepts while in school. Those important educational experiences are provided by educators who inspire and excite them. At MCEE, we're proud to honor those teachers and school leaders, as well as the members of our community, whose commitment to financial education has a real impact and makes a difference for so many Maryland students."

Dr. Carey Wright, State Superintendent, Maryland State Department of Education: "The Maryland Financial Education and Capability Awards highlight the educators, community leaders, and organizations who are leading the way in strengthening financial literacy for our students. Financial knowledge is not simply an academic subject, it is a critical life skill that empowers students to make informed choices, pursue opportunities, and build long-term stability. I commend this year's honorees for their unwavering commitment to equipping students with the confidence and practical skills necessary to navigate an increasingly complex financial world. Their work helps ensure that Maryland students are prepared for lifelong success."

About The CASH Campaign of Maryland

The nonprofit CASH Campaign of Maryland works with its partners across the state to promote programs, products, and policies that increase the financial security of low-to- moderate-income individuals and families across the state. Most services are available at no cost to participants including free tax preparation, financial education classes and financial coaching. For more information, contact Robin McKinney, Co-Founder & CEO, CASH Campaign of Maryland, at [email protected] or 443-692-9422 www.cashmd.org @CASHMD

About The Maryland Council on Economic Education (MCEE)

The nonprofit Maryland Council on Economic Education (MCEE) provides engaging financial and economic education programs, grade-appropriate lesson plans and resources, and innovative professional development experiences to over 2,000 educators a year across Maryland as they prepare their students to make informed, rational financial decisions as consumers, workers, citizens, savers, and investors. Last year, 200,000+ students from every Maryland county participated in programs created or coordinated by MCEE. MCEE was founded in 1953 and is an affiliate of the national Council For Economic Education . For more information, contact the Maryland Council on Economic Education at 410-704-2137 or [email protected].

About the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE)

The mission of MSDE is to ensure a rigorous and world-class educational experience for every Maryland student, in every neighborhood, that prepares each to be college and career ready, through:

strategic direction and leadership;

policy making and resource allocation; and

engagement and advocacy.

