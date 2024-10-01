Thirty-5 Capital Teams with MUEV to Launch New Pickleball Apparel Brand

Latest Investment Adds Stylish, High-Performance Athletic Wear to Firm's Pickleball Portfolio

CHICAGO and ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-5 Capital, LLC, a family office and private equity firm focused on sports technology and innovation companies, today announced its first strategic investment in pickleball apparel through a partnership with MUEV, a new fashion performance brand created to elevate the quality and style of activewear designed for America's fastest-growing sport.

The MUEV collaboration marks a key expansion of the pickleball portfolio that Thirty-5 Capital is building through its United Pickleball Properties, LLC., investment sleeve. The firm is also the majority owner of the Chicago Slice, a Major League Pickleball franchise; an investor in Paddletek, ProXR Pickleball and Boundless Pickleball, three paddle brands now combined under Thirty-5 Capital's United Pickleball Paddles (UPP) umbrella; and a backer of SQAIRZ, a sports footwear brand that is scheduled to introduce its first pickleball shoe in Q4.

Launched online last month, MUEV was founded by 30+-year apparel industry veteran Chris Rork. The bulk of Rork's career has involved leading supply chain operations for top brands like Levi's, Ralph Lauren and Carter's, equipping him with deep sourcing, manufacturing and distribution connections and expertise. Rork also founded sustainable baby apparel company Kanopy Brands, has led apparel startups for celebrities Shaquille O'Neal and Andre3000, and is an avid cyclist and pickleball enthusiast.

"Apparel has been on our radar ever since we began investing in the pickleball space, and MUEV has both the design and operational chops we were looking for in an athletic wear partner," said Ron Saslow, Founder and Managing Partner of Thirty-5 Capital. "As a veteran of the apparel industry and as a pickleball player himself, Chris has assembled a superlative design team as well as a formidable supply chain that we believe will establish MUEV as a top brand in the sport. They know how to get players 'MUEVing' comfortably and stylishly, whether they're diving for a shot or grabbing a cup of coffee after a game."

MUEV apparel combines the highest quality thermoregulated fabrics, technical construction that withstands the demands of pickleball play, and styles designed to look and feel good both on and off the court. The brand includes both men's and women's lines ranging from shirts, socks and hoodies to dresses, skirts and hats. all developed by a team of experienced designers who have worked with popular brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Lululemon, Nike and Ralph Lauren.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone for our company and the pickleball industry as a whole. With their support, we are well-positioned to offer pickleball apparel that leads in performance and style. Together, we are committed to elevating the sport, empowering players, and driving global adoption," Rork said. "This investment from Thirty-5 Capital showcases our shared vision and underscores the immense potential of this collaboration."

Early reviews of MUEV offerings validate Saslow's enthusiasm for the brand.

"Joining forces with Muev will change the way you wear and look at court apparel because it's completely focused on on-court movement," said Kamryn Blackwood, a top pickleball influencer and player. "From playing collegiate tennis to professional pickleball, my 20 years of wishing court apparel worked with my body and not against is now over. Come Muev with me!"

MUEV is launching as a direct-to-consumer brand with plans to enter the wholesale channel in 2025.

About Thirty-5 Capital

Thirty-5 Capital holds a robust portfolio of investments in professional sports teams, leagues, and innovative technology-driven sports companies. https://www.thirtyfivecapital.com/

About MUEV

MUEV designs stylish, high-quality pickleball apparel that blends innovation and craftsmanship to help players perform at the top of their game while also looking and feeling good both on and off the court. The company plans to expand the brand into other sports as well as to the athleisure market.www.muevbrand.com

SOURCE Thirty-5 Capital