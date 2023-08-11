Thirty Exceptional Students Win Prestigious Featherstone Scholarships

BALTIMORE, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation, an award-winning nonprofit, unveils its Featherstone College Scholarship Award recipients. Today, thirty Featherstone Scholars will receive $3,000 merit-based scholarships for their high academic achievements during a special awards celebration.

The Featherstone Awards Ceremony is an annual event that showcases Baltimore's most promising youth and promotes academic equity in higher education.

The phenomenal lineup includes:

Kurt L. Schmoke , president, The University of Baltimore

, president, Travis E. Mitchell , senior vice president & chief content officer of Maryland Public Television, will provide the keynote address.

, senior vice president & chief content officer of will provide the keynote address. Felipe Garcia Landa , deputy consul, Embassy of Mexico

deputy consul, Alicia Wilson , co-founder of The Black Philanthropy Circle, will receive the Featherstone Changemaker Award. This prestigious prize recognizes an influential leader who drives social change and positively impacts the community.

"The Featherstone Scholarships are designed to provide achieving students from underrepresented communities with the financial means that empower our next generation of student leaders and challenge the status quo," said David Rosario, owner of State Farm. "State Farm is honored to continue our long-standing support of the Featherstone Foundation."

"We are thrilled to support the outstanding accomplishments of Baltimore City's promising students in Baltimore City," said Burgundi Allison, associate director for diversion and prevention, Annie E. Casey Foundation. "The Featherstone Foundations work aligns with our focus on strengthening families, building stronger communities and ensuring access to opportunity, because children, youth and young adults need all three to succeed."

The Featherstone Foundation has a track record of creating equal access to opportunities. The Foundation has provided over $326,000 through 131 scholarships to outstanding students from 25 countries who now attend 12 institutions. Each scholar has demonstrated exemplary academic achievements. This year's awardees attend Coppin State University, Frostburg State University, Morgan State University, St. Mary's College of Maryland, Stevenson University, The University of Baltimore and the University of Maryland.

The Featherstone Awards Ceremony takes place on August 11, 2023, at The University of Baltimore at 4:00pm. Learn more here .

The William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation creates sustainable solutions to bridge the opportunity divide for underserved communities.

