Thirty Madison's Dr. Neil Parikh Named to Modern Healthcare's 2024 Innovators List

The company's Chief Medical Officer is recognized for his leadership in increasing equitable access to quality, asynchronous care across key condition areas

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty Madison , the specialty healthcare company improving access, affordability, outcomes and patient experience, is proud to announce that Dr. Neil Parikh, chief medical officer, has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's Innovators for 2024. Modern Healthcare's Innovators Awards & recognition program recognizes leaders and organizations driving innovation that improves care, achieves measurable results and contributes to the clinical and financial goals of the organization. Dr. Parikh's profile, among the additional honorees, is featured in the April 8, 2024 issue of MH magazine and online at ModernHealthcare.com/Innovator-Awards .

Dr. Parikh has led the charge in advancing Thirty Madison's asynchronous care model to increase equitable access to quality healthcare. He has also led critical research and outcomes efforts across Thirty Madison brands, including a number of condition areas within women's healthcare leader, Nurx . Dr. Parikh has been instrumental in advocating for asynchronous care delivery with a focus on women's health, demonstrating how this model not only creates a more seamless patient experience, but is also critical to closing existing access gaps and improving outcomes.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Modern Healthcare as a trailblazer in healthcare innovation and to be named alongside such an impressive group who are transforming the future of care," said Dr. Parikh. "It wouldn't be possible without my incredible team, united in our purpose to bring affordable, quality healthcare to those who need it most. We are extremely passionate about the power of asynchronous care, and its ability to optimize a patient's care journey to achieve better clinical outcomes in underserved areas."

Thirty Madison is one of the largest healthcare companies treating patients through direct-to-consumer and enterprise channels. Since joining the company in 2021, Neil has grown the company's enterprise business significantly by securing national partnerships with the largest health insurers in the country. With the potential to reach millions of lives covered for medical benefits, Thirty Madison provides patients with the solutions they need, the support they want, and an experience that leaves them feeling truly taken care of.

"The role of innovation has always been paramount in healthcare, and our 2024 honorees as top Innovators are driving real change in the industry," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor in chief of Modern Healthcare. "The wide variety of projects underway by these executives and organizations demonstrates a dedication to tackling the 'what ifs' that can improve the delivery of healthcare and improve communities and the patient experience."

Thirty Madison's beloved brands — including Nurx , Keeps and Cove — deliver personalized specialty care, a comprehensive range of condition offerings, and options for patients to pay with or without insurance. To learn more about Thirty Madison and its innovative care model, visit www.thirtymadison.com .

About Thirty Madison

Thirty Madison exists to deliver on healthcare's biggest opportunities: access and affordability, patient outcomes, and patient experience. Each of its specialized brands is focused on specific chronic condition areas and thoughtfully designed to support the unique needs of its community with personalized treatments and care. With empathy at the heart of its innovation, its proprietary care model empowers hundreds of thousands of people with ongoing conditions with accessible, effective treatments across a lifetime of care. Learn more at ThirtyMadison.com .

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to http://www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions

SOURCE Thirty Madison