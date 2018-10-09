Thirty-three Brookdale Communities Recognized for High Performance by U.S. News & World Report

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In its annual listing of "Best Nursing Homes", U.S. News & World Report has named 33 Brookdale skilled nursing communities to its list this year. Approximately 50 percent of Brookdale skilled nursing communities across the country were named to the list. Click here to search the entire U.S. News World Report's Best Nursing Homes list.

Thirty-three Brookdale communities have been recognized for high performance by U.S. News & World Report.

New this year is an additional rating, Short-Stay Rehabilitation. This new rating is aimed at providing patients with a clearer view of quality for short-term care. U.S. News also modified the way it uses data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for evaluating the quality of care, safety, staffing, inspections and other criteria of skilled nursing facilities. Click here for more information regarding the methodology of the rating.

Skilled nursing communities earned the Best Nursing Homes recognition by being rated High Performing in either the Short-Stay Rehabilitation or Overall ratings and at least Average in the other.

"This recognition highlights the commitment we have at Brookdale," said Charlie Anderson, vice president of skilled nursing operations for Brookdale. "I'm not at all surprised to see these communities excel, as I know our teams of associates are completely devoted to providing the very best care possible at these locations."

Brookdale communities that received the "Best Nursing Home" designation include:

Alabama

Galleria Woods Skilled Nursing Facility – Birmingham

Arizona

Brookdale North Chandler – Chandler

Brookdale Santa Catalina – Tucson

California

Brookdale Carlsbad - Carlsbad

Brookdale Carmel Valley – San Diego

Brookdale San Dimas – San Dimas

Brookdale Yorba Linda – Yorba Linda

Colorado

Brookdale Bear Creek – Colorado Springs

Brookdale Greenwood Village – Greenwood Village

Brookdale Mountain View – Denver

Brookdale Denver – Denver

Brookdale Skyline – Colorado Springs

Florida

Sylvan Health Center – Clearwater

Freedom Point at the Villages Rehabilitation and Nursing – The Villages

Plaza West – Sun City Center

Illinois

Brookdale Burr Ridge – Burr Ridge

Brookdale Plaza Lisle Skilled Nursing – Lisle

Brookdale Prospect Heights – Prospect Heights

Kansas

Brookdale Overland Park – Overland Park

Brookdale Rosehill – Shawnee

Michigan

The Inn at Freedom Village – Holland

North Carolina

Brookdale Carriage Club Providence - Charlotte

Ohio

Brookdale Richmond Heights – Richmond Heights

Westlake Village Care Center – Westlake

Oregon

Village at Hillside - McMinnville

Pennsylvania

The Inn at Freedom Village – West Brandywine

Rhode Island

Brookdale Smithfield - Smithfield

South Carolina

Brookdale Anderson - Anderson

Texas

The Hampton at Post Oak (Brookdale Galleria) – Houston

at Post Oak (Brookdale Galleria) – Holmgreen Center – Corpus Christi

Temple Meridian – Temple

The Village at Gleannloch Farms - Spring

Utah

Brookdale Salt Lake City Skilled Nursing – Salt Lake City

