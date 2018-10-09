Thirty-three Brookdale Communities Recognized for High Performance by U.S. News & World Report

Brookdale Senior Living

08:00 ET

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In its annual listing of "Best Nursing Homes", U.S. News & World Report has named 33 Brookdale skilled nursing communities to its list this year. Approximately 50 percent of Brookdale skilled nursing communities across the country were named to the list. Click here to search the entire U.S. News World Report's Best Nursing Homes list.

Thirty-three Brookdale communities have been recognized for high performance by U.S. News & World Report.
New this year is an additional rating, Short-Stay Rehabilitation. This new rating is aimed at providing patients with a clearer view of quality for short-term care. U.S. News also modified the way it uses data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for evaluating the quality of care, safety, staffing, inspections and other criteria of skilled nursing facilities. Click here for more information regarding the methodology of the rating.

Skilled nursing communities earned the Best Nursing Homes recognition by being rated High Performing in either the Short-Stay Rehabilitation or Overall ratings and at least Average in the other.

"This recognition highlights the commitment we have at Brookdale," said Charlie Anderson, vice president of skilled nursing operations for Brookdale. "I'm not at all surprised to see these communities excel, as I know our teams of associates are completely devoted to providing the very best care possible at these locations."

Brookdale communities that received the "Best Nursing Home" designation include:

Alabama

  • Galleria Woods Skilled Nursing Facility – Birmingham

Arizona

  • Brookdale North Chandler – Chandler
  • Brookdale Santa Catalina – Tucson

California

  • Brookdale Carlsbad - Carlsbad
  • Brookdale Carmel Valley – San Diego
  • Brookdale San Dimas – San Dimas
  • Brookdale Yorba Linda – Yorba Linda

Colorado

  • Brookdale Bear Creek – Colorado Springs
  • Brookdale Greenwood Village – Greenwood Village
  • Brookdale Mountain View – Denver
  • Brookdale Denver – Denver
  • Brookdale Skyline – Colorado Springs

Florida

  • Sylvan Health Center – Clearwater
  • Freedom Point at the Villages Rehabilitation and Nursing – The Villages
  • Plaza West – Sun City Center

Illinois

  • Brookdale Burr Ridge – Burr Ridge
  • Brookdale Plaza Lisle Skilled Nursing – Lisle
  • Brookdale Prospect Heights – Prospect Heights

Kansas

  • Brookdale Overland Park – Overland Park
  • Brookdale Rosehill – Shawnee

Michigan

  • The Inn at Freedom VillageHolland

North Carolina

  • Brookdale Carriage Club Providence - Charlotte

Ohio

  • Brookdale Richmond Heights – Richmond Heights
  • Westlake Village Care Center – Westlake

Oregon

  • Village at Hillside - McMinnville

Pennsylvania

  • The Inn at Freedom VillageWest Brandywine

Rhode Island

  • Brookdale Smithfield - Smithfield

South Carolina

  • Brookdale Anderson - Anderson

Texas

  • The Hampton at Post Oak (Brookdale Galleria) – Houston
  • Holmgreen Center – Corpus Christi
  • Temple Meridian – Temple
  • The Village at Gleannloch Farms - Spring

Utah

  • Brookdale Salt Lake City Skilled Nursing – Salt Lake City

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates independent living, assisted living, and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers, with approximately 961 communities in 46 states and the ability to serve approximately 93,000 residents as of September 30, 2018. Through its ancillary services program, the Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com 

Contact: Heather Hunter, (615) 564-8622, hhunter@brookdale.com

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living

