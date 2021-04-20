Thirty Years of Research Delivers Breakthrough for Dry Eyes with EverTears® Launch

"The commercial launch of EverTears® is the culmination of over 30 years of research in Ocular Surface Disease. We are appreciative of all the support from doctors here at ThermaMEDx as well the enthusiastic response from eye care professionals throughout the US," said Professor Michel Guillon, inventor of the patented technology. Professor Guillon is a world-renowned research scientist, an innovator, and an optometrist practicing in London, England. He is credited with numerous advances in the field of ophthalmic science and eye care.

EverTears® was unveiled in late March at the Texas Optometric Association meeting in Austin, with over 92% of physicians surveyed indicating that they would recommend EverTears® to their Dry Eye and MGD patients. ThermaMEDx technology was not only created by an eye doctor, but the company has also garnered the support of several distinguished ophthalmologists and optometrists in the US as members of the ThermaMEDx Medical Advisory Board, including Dr. Amanda Nanasy, Dr. Laura Periman, Dr. Scott Schachter, Dr. William Trattler, Dr. Walter Whitley and, as medical director, Dr. Marguerite McDonald, who performed the world's first laser vision correction procedure after years of research. Convenience and medical efficacy were paramount in Dr. McDonald's assessment of EverTears®, "We need more effective, affordable and convenient solutions for our Dry Eye patients to use at home, because compliance is a huge issue with home care. I've been impressed with how EverTears® has brought the proper science to market in a product that many patients will actually enjoy using."

EverTears® will be available without a prescription from eye doctors nationwide beginning in June. But ThermaMEDx is making a limited quantity of product available directly to consumers as part of efforts to obtain feedback and reviews. US residents suffering from Dry Eye symptoms can place pre-orders today at TryEverTears.com to be the first to try the product in May. Quantities are limited but all pre-orders placed before May 1st will receive $10 off on a future order.

ThermaMEDx, LLC was founded in Atlanta, Georgia by renowned French scientist Michel Guillon; former Alcon executive Ben Nobles; and former Coca-Cola executive, Carl Sweat. Shortly thereafter, second-generation Optometrist Dr. Gregg Ossip joined the partnership to provide not only his medical expertise, but also a deep understanding of the needs of eye care professionals.

