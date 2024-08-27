THIS BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON, PLEZi NUTRITION UNVEILS THE PLEZi SUGAR PACK: A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND BACKPACK MADE FROM SUGARCANE

Designed By New York Fashion Week's Youngest Designer, Kheris Rogers, this Absurdly Good Backpack Drops for Free Tomorrow, August 28, at 7pm ET / 4pm PT

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLEZi Nutrition , the Public Benefit Company co-founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama, today announced the PLEZi Sugar Pack, a first-of-its-kind backpack made from sugarcane fabric. Inspired by the brand's drinks, which have 70% less sugar*, PLEZi is reimagining a better use for unused sugar this back-to-school season. Designed by New York Fashion Week's youngest designer, Kheris Rogers , the PLEZi Sugar Pack will drop for free on Wednesday, August 28th at 7pm ET / 4pm PT exclusively at PLEZi.com while supplies last.

The United States is facing a nutrition-related health crisis, with kids consuming an average of 53 pounds of added sugar annually, much of which comes from sugary drinks. PLEZi Nutrition is on a mission to change this trend, and the PLEZi Sugar Pack is an absurdly good way to highlight the benefits of the reduced sugar in PLEZi drinks, while getting kids excited about making healthier choices.

"Designing the PLEZi Sugar Pack has been an incredible experience," said Kheris Rogers. "When I first heard the concept, I knew I had to be part of it, and I really wanted to create something that not only looked good but also made a statement. For many of us, a backpack is a way to express ourselves, and I can't wait for students to start the school year with these backpacks. I know I'm excited to bring mine to campus this fall!"

The PLEZi Sugar Pack is made from sugarcane fabric and features 18 limited edition patches designed by Rogers, including two unique designs that pay tribute to Stephen and Ayesha Curry, who recently joined PLEZi Nutrition as investors and brand partners . With ample storage space for school supplies, the PLEZi Sugar Pack includes a main compartment, a sleek front pocket, and two side pockets—one perfectly sized for a water bottle and a can of PLEZi FiZZ, the must-have drink for this back-to-school season.

The anticipation for Wednesday's free drop continues to grow following an initial teaser video released by Stephen on his Instagram Monday morning. Available in limited quantities, the backpack's exceptionally strong sugarcane fabric was thoughtfully manufactured by industry leader Carnegie Fabrics, and is stain resistant, antibacterial and non-absorbent, and free of heavy metals and toxic dyes.

"At PLEZi Nutrition, we're always looking for ways to innovate, inspire, and get young people thinking about their wellbeing," said former First Lady Michelle Obama, Co-Founder and Strategic Partner of PLEZi Nutrition. "We believe style should be sweet — not our food and drinks. The same way PLEZi makes drinks that are tasty and healthier for you, this sweet backpack serves as a reminder to kids and parents alike that healthy choices don't have to be a bore — they can be fun and practical, too."

To make this back-to-school season even sweeter, for every email entered to receive a backpack, PLEZi Nutrition will donate $10 to its ongoing nonprofit partner FoodCorps. Through their Nourishing Futures initiative, FoodCorps is working to ensure all 50 million students across the country have access to nutrition education and free school meals by 2030.

PLEZi Nutrition's products, including the new PLEZi FiZZ and the original PLEZi fruit drink , are crafted to provide great taste without added sugar, helping to adjust kids' palates to crave less sweetness while adding in more of the nutrients that matter. PLEZi FiZZ contains just 8g of sugar per 8.4 oz can—70% less than leading soft drinks, and PLEZi, the original fruit drink, includes only 5g of sugar per 6.75 oz serving—75% less than average leading fruit juices*. Both drinks contain 2g of fiber and nutrients like vitamin C and are available on Amazon. The original PLEZi fruit drink is also available at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Albertsons, Target, Safeway, Albertsons, select Kroger banners, and more.

For more information on the absurdly good backpack, visit www.plezi.com and be ready to grab your PLEZi Sugar Pack while supplies last. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 50 US + DC. 13+. Void where prohibited. While supplies last or until 10/25/2024. Visit PLEZi.com for full Terms and Conditions, including how to participate and parental consent.

About PLEZi Nutrition

PLEZi Nutrition is a Public Benefit Company co-founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama with a mission to create higher standards for how the U.S. makes and markets food and beverages for kids, leading with nutrition, taste, and truth. The company aims to give parents a helping hand by offering healthier, great-tasting products, including PLEZi FiZZ and PLEZi, that parents can feel good about giving their kids and that kids actually want. More than an effort to create better products, PLEZi Nutrition serves as an educational platform to engage with families on nutrition topics and what's best for kids' health. PLEZi Nutrition is part of Juggernaut Capital's portfolio of companies. For more information, visit www.plezi.com .

* 70% LESS SUGAR THAN THE LEADING SOFT DRINKS AND FRUIT JUICES. PLEZI CONTAINS 1G SUGAR OR LESS PER OZ FROM FRUIT JUICES VS 3 OR MORE GRAMS OF SUGAR PER OZ FOR LEADING SOFT DRINKS AND FRUIT JUICES.

