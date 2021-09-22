This Banner Will Be Flying Over Chicago to Provide a Way To Save Lives and Stop Gun Violence in Chicago

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The roundtable will include Congressman Chuy Garcia, State Representative Sonya Harper, CEO of Metropolitan Family Services Ric Estrada, Craig Nash with Create Real Economic Destiny (CRED), begun and led by former US Dept. Secretary Arne Duncan, Executive Director of the Alternative Schools Network Jack Wuest, David Whittaker, Executive Director of the Chicago Area Project, and Emmanuel Jimenez, a youth for whom jobs have provided a powerful direction in his life.

This roundtable will discuss the urgency and desperate need for this plan and deployment of congressional funds to develop the public service employment program for youth to work on strengthening their communities. Participants will express their own summer job program experiences and how they shaped their view on life and the impact it had on their own lives.

Stopping the escalating violence in Chicago and across the country and saving countless lives is possible, but we need to keep our head up and look to the sky on Wednesday, September 22, 1:00PM over downtown Chicago for the answer.

Gun Violence and Crime is caused by the extraordinarily High Jobless Rates for 16-24 Year Olds, but who does it primarily affect?

16-19 year olds:

73% Black

73% Hispanic

62% White

20-24 Year Olds:

45% Black young adults

39% Hispanic young adults

36% White young adults

Millions of youths (16-19) and young adults (20-24) have little if any work experience and this translates to a lack of basic life skills such as showing up on time, working cooperatively, following instructions and ultimately filling their free time with safe and fulfilling activities and tasks. However, extensive and continued joblessness can lead youth to engage in illegal and dangerous hustles which often times lead them down a life-threatening path to guns, violence and death.

Congress has a chance to stop violence among youth and young adults. The American Family Plan should include $20 billion to employ over 3 million youth and young adults in high poverty, crime and joblessness areas in cities, suburbs and rural areas. This affects millions of youth and young adults, and a vast majority are white. Employment for these youth and young adults shapes their habits and strengths by their having first jobs and earning their own money working with local organizations that can help the youth learn the basic work skills.

To bring attention to the need for this program that can Save Lives in Chicago and across the nation one organization has taken the initiative to bridge the gap and pave the way for change.

