This Culinary School's Commencements Showcase Chef Role Models' Recipes for Success

Dan Barber, chef and co-owner of Blue Hill and Blue Hill at Stone Barns, which has been named "Best Restaurant in America" by Eater, spoke at NYU Skirball Center. He discussed our culture's craving for connectivity. "We don't need to create a solution, restaurants are the solution," Chef Barber said. "Who else does this, really? What other institution encourages this kind of engagement? In a context of pleasure and delight and hedonism, every single service to satisfy what we're all hard-wired to create: real community and real connection, and by the way, not just with each other. Restaurants can also help satisfy our hard-wired craving for real connection with where our food is grown and who's growing it for us."

Matthew Leung, ICE LA's alumnus speaker, shared how he tried a number of careers before being hospitalized with an autoimmune disease in 2017. Once he regained his health, Matt realized that life was too short to not realize his dreams of becoming a chef, which led him from Chicago to ICE's Los Angeles campus. Upon finishing the Culinary Arts program, Matt found his first position at Thomas Keller's The French Laundry in Napa, a regular on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list, with Chef Keller winning a James Beard Foundation Award for "Outstanding Restaurateur in America."

In New York, ICE alumna Adrienne Cheatham shared her experiences with chefs Eric Ripert and Marcus Samuelsson, from an executive sous chef position at Le Bernardin to recipe testing for cookbooks, finishing second on "Top Chef," and most recently launching a pop-up dinner series called SundayBest. "You've chosen one of the most diverse, welcoming, dynamic and varied industries to be a part of and there is no direction that you cannot take," Chef Cheatham said.

In both cities, ICE president and CEO of 24 years, Rick Smilow, kicked off the event with an address highlighting the diversity of ICE's student body, which included a former hip-hop dancer, Apple product designer, military veteran and 2018 high school grads in LA, and married military vets, a TEDx talk speaker and a minister who lost his home in Hurricane Irma, among many others, in New York.

During his remarks, Rick stressed the importance of teamwork, noting that he had recently been at the James Beard Awards ceremony in Chicago and noticed that as he watched and listened to almost 30 chefs accept awards, "the most common word used was teamwork … in every acceptance speech, the chefs stressed the importance of, and thanked, their teams."

"Enjoy the journey you have begun," Smilow concluded, wishing graduates good fortune and good cooking.

About the Institute of Culinary Education

The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) is one of the largest and most diverse culinary schools in the world with campuses in New York and Los Angeles. Established in 1975, ICE offers award-winning six to 13-month career training programs in Culinary Arts, Pastry & Baking Arts, Health-Supportive Culinary Arts, Restaurant & Culinary Management and Hospitality & Hotel Management and continuing education programs in Artisan Bread Baking and The Art of Cake Decorating — with more than 14,000 successful alumni, many of whom are leaders in the industry. Notable alumni include Gail Simmons, Marc Murphy, Mashama Bailey, Missy Robbins and Steve Samson. ICE's New York campus offers continuing education for culinary professionals, hosts more than 500 special events each year and is home to one of the world's largest recreational cooking, baking and beverage programs with 26,000 students annually. ICE's 74,000-square-foot, cutting edge campus in New York City and its new 38,000-square-foot campus in Los Angeles were designed for inspiration, creativity and community. Visit us at ice.edu or join us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @iceculinary to find your culinary voice™.

