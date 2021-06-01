This Father's Day, Miller Lite And New Balance Drop The First-Ever Shoe For Your Beer: The Shoezie

CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Father's Day, two iconic brands are coming together to drop the first-ever shoe-meets-koozie. Miller Lite, the Father of Light Beer, and New Balance, the maker of the "Dad Shoe," are launching the Shoezie: a shoe for your beer.



Miller Lite Shoezie

Fashioned from the classic New Balance 624 Trainer, the limited-edition Shoezie will help dads and those who appreciate dad fashion enjoy their Miller Lite in comfort and style. The Shoezie is crafted with materials directly from New Balance shoes and is nearly identical to the 624 Trainer but fitted for your beer. With its rubber sole and breathable leather, the Shoezie will keep beers cold, supported, and comfortable when dads need it the most.

"As The Original Light Beer, we are proud to celebrate all things beer and all things dad, and the Shoezie does just that," said Sofia Colucci, Vice President of Marketing, Miller Family of Brands. "When we dreamed up the Shoezie, there was only one brand to bring it to life and that was the maker of the classic "Dad Shoe," New Balance. Together we want to thank all dads out there for keeping the grass cut, grilling those perfect meats, agreeing to the family dog, and of course raising a Miller Lite, one can at a time."

"The Shoezie brings together two brands that confidently celebrate their connection with dads," said Jeff McAdams, Vice President of Global Marketing for New Balance. "New Balance and Miller Lite are excited to come together this Father's Day to tip our hats to Dads everywhere and give them the opportunity to enjoy the day in comfort and in style."

To bring the Shoezie to life, real-life dads were selected by Miller Lite as models and put into a handful of relatable dad settings. "As a dad myself, I know most dads do certain things, like watch TV standing up, keep the garage clean, sear a perfect steak, wear New Balance 624s, and drink Miller Lite," said Ben Wolan, Executive Creative Director, DDB San Francisco. "We didn't want actors because dads are already so good at doing what they do."

The Shoezie will also show up on social feeds, with a handful of iconic influencer dads or those known for their love of dad fashion to promote what they love: comfort, authenticity, and beer.

Miller Lite and New Balance fans (21+ of course) can try to get a Shoezie by visiting www.TheShoezie.com on Father's Day, June 20 starting at 9 AM CT*. People will be notified if they are a lucky Shoezie owner before the end of Father's Day (midnight June 21). For more information on the Shoezie drop, follow @MillerLite on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins at or about 9:00 AM CT on 6/20/21 and ends at 9:00 PM CT on 6/20/21. Open only to legal U.S. residents of CO, DC, FL, ID, LA, MS, NE, NV, NY, NC, SC, SD & WI who are 21 years or older. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details, and restrictions.

About Miller Brewing Company

Miller Brewing Company was founded in 1855 by Frederick J. Miller when he purchased the Plank Road Brewery in Milwaukee, a city he chose as the best place for a brewery given its access to great water. Miller Lite, the original great-tasting light pilsner beer, (MillerLite.com, Facebook.com/MillerLite, @MillerLite on Twitter, YouTube.com/MillerLite) was introduced nationally in 1975 and is among the top-five selling beers in the United States. The brewery's oldest enduring beer is Miller High Life (MillerHighLife.com, Facebook.com/MillerHighLife, @MillerHighLife on Twitter). Known as the Champagne of Beers, it was introduced in 1903 and still is brewed with the same yeast strain that Miller carried in his pocket from Germany. Miller Genuine Draft (MGD.com, Facebook.com/MillerGenuineDraft, @Miller_Global on Twitter), introduced in 1986, is the original cold-filtered, packaged draft beer. Miller Brewing Company is part of the North America business unit of Molson Coors Beverage Company. Learn more at MolsonCoors.com, at Facebook.com/Molsoncoors or Instagram and Twitter through @MolsonCoors

About New Balance

New Balance Athletics, headquartered in Boston, MA has the following mission: Demonstrating responsible leadership, we build global brands that athletes are proud to wear, associates are proud to create and communities are proud to host. Manufactured in the U.S. for more than 75 years and representing a limited portion of our U.S. sales, New Balance MADE U.S. is a premium collection that contains a domestic value of 70% or greater. New Balance owns and operates four factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance employs more than 7,000 associates around the globe and in 2020 reported worldwide sales of $3.3 billion. To learn more about New Balance, please visit www.newbalance.com and for the latest press information please visit http://newbalance.newsmarket.com.

SOURCE Miller Lite