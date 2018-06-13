This Father's Day, SoulPancake Reminds Dads That Small Moments Have a Big Impact

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8344551-ad-council-fathers-day-soulpancake/

Multiple studies have found that the positive and active presence of fathers plays a central role in their children's lives. Children who feel close to their fathers exhibit better cognitive and social functioning, including increased self-control, self-esteem and empathy. Overall, having an involved father significantly contributes to happier and healthier children; and this is true whether the father lives with his child or not. There has been a massive growth in father involvement over generations. Fathers now spend nearly triple the amount of time with their children than fathers in the 1960's – not only playing with their children, but actively involved in their day-to-day care and nurturing, like helping with homework, reading, and taking children to doctor visits, among others. And, dads today still want to be more involved. About 1 out of every 2 dads (48%) say they don't spend enough time with their kids and feel compelled to do a better job at parenting.

"Dads today want to be a bigger part of their children's lives, and this partnership with SoulPancake helps us show fathers across the country how they can do this," said Clarence H. Carter, Director in ACF's Office of Family Assistance, which oversees the fatherhood program. "This new work builds upon the creative efforts of our Clearinghouse's media campaign, celebrates everything that dads are already doing, and inspires more fathers by emphasizing their critical role in the lives of their kids."

An extension of the longstanding Responsible Fatherhood media campaign, this uplifting series created by SoulPancake surprises dads with the things they need to hear. Brought into a studio under the guise of a parenting program, each episode shows a dad recounting his parenting triumphs, struggles and fears with complete sincerity – until he is surprised by his kids showing up and sharing what they love most about Dad. What starts as an interview, culminates in an unscripted moment of laughter and tears of joy. By highlighting the humor and candor the dads use to connect with their kids, the videos aim to reassure fathers that the moments spent with their children can make the biggest difference in their lives.

"The campaign addresses a poignant issue and has consistently reminded dads of their important role in the lives of their children," said Ad Council President and CEO Lisa Sherman. "We're thrilled to be partnering with SoulPancake to tell a new chapter of this story in an authentic and heartfelt way. SoulPancake is an incredible partner, and we are so proud of the work we've created together."

The third of the three-part video series launches today on SoulPancake's social channels (YouTube, Facebook and Instagram).

"We were excited to work with Ad Council on this project because the work they do shines an important light that helps connect humans, and we share in that goal," said Rainn Wilson, Co-Founder of SoulPancake. "SoulPancake was born to make content that matters, and as a father myself—to both SoulPancake and my son—I can say, this matters."

Since the Responsible Fatherhood campaign was first introduced in 2006, it has secured over $372 million in donated media and formed partnerships with the likes of WWE Superstars and Sony Pictures. According to the Ad Council's tracking study, two-thirds of fathers in the US report having heard or seen at least one of the campaign's PSAs (64%). Those who are aware of the campaign PSAs are significantly more likely to help their children with homework (68% vs. 41%), tell their child a joke (66% vs. 52%) and read to their child (54% vs. 27%) compared to those who are unaware of the campaign. Fathers are directed to Fatherhood.gov where users will find helpful tips, tools, information and jokes to help them get more involved with their kids.

"This new series with SoulPancake is an opportunity to see and hear from real dads what research has been pointing to for years: Dads today want to be more involved than ever," said Kenneth Braswell, Director, National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse and Fathers Incorporated. "All dads should be supported and celebrated for their efforts on Father's Day and year-round because we know how the story ends for the kids whose fathers show up for them consistently—these children and families thrive."

Stay connected with the campaign via social media on Facebook and Twitter. For more information or to access additional resources, visit www.fatherhood.gov.

ABOUT ACF

ACF supports programs that focus on responsible fatherhood, such as the Promoting Responsible Fatherhood grant program administered by the Office of Family Assistance (OFA). OFA currently funds 41 organizations across the United States to provide Responsible Fatherhood activities. New Pathways for Fathers and Families and Responsible Fatherhood Opportunities for Reentry and Mobility (ReFORM) demonstration grants are used to:

strengthen positive father-child engagement

improve employment and economic mobility opportunities; and

improve healthy relationships (including couple and co-parenting) and marriage.

ABOUT HHS

HHS supports responsible fatherhood in diverse ways. Because engaged fathers strengthen families and contribute to healthy outcomes for children, many HHS programs integrate support for fathers. These include Head Start, child support programs, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. These programs are part of HHS' community-based efforts to promote strong, healthy family formation and maintenance, responsible fatherhood and parenting, and reentry opportunities for fathers returning from incarceration.

ABOUT NATIONAL RESPONSIBLE FATHERHOOD CLEARINGHOUSE

The National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse (NRFC) is funded by the Administration for Children and Families' OFA to assist policymakers, practitioners, and fathers to promote and support responsible fatherhood. NRFC provides evidence-informed materials, resources, and tools including timely information on fatherhood issues, and access to print and electronic publications.

ABOUT THE AD COUNCIL

The Ad Council brings together the most creative minds in advertising and media to address the most worthy causes. Its innovative, pro bono social good campaigns raise awareness. They inspire action. They save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

ABOUT SOULPANCAKE

SoulPancake, a division of Participant Media, is the award-winning media and entertainment company founded by Rainn Wilson. A leading creator of inspiring, uplifting video content, SoulPancake creates content for digital and traditional distribution for its community of more than 9.5 million fans. Named one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies in Video," SoulPancake has garnered more than 700 million video videos across its digital platforms, released two New York Times bestselling books, won twelve Webby Awards, and took home a daytime Emmy. To learn more, visit soulpancake.com or find us on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Snapchat via @soulpancake.

