This Giving Tuesday, Bluestone Bank Announces Donations of $400,000 to Massachusetts Organizations in 2022

The Bank made various donations to community food pantries, local charities, and the Old Colony Habitat for Humanity

RAYNHAM, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone Bank and Bluestone Bank Charitable Foundation are proud to announce that in 2022 they have donated $400,000 to local non-profit organizations. As an extension of the Bank's commitment to the community, the Foundation, in partnership with local organizations, provides financial support to create a positive impact. Funding priorities include affordable housing and homelessness, economic development and community partnership programs, health and human services programs, education and youth financial literacy, special project funding, and capacity building.

Bluestone Bank

One of the most significant single donations from Bluestone Bank was $20,000 to support Old Colony Habitat for Humanity's recent initiative of building a home in Attleboro. This donation will go directly towards the materials needed to create a safe and sturdy home for a family in need.

Fourteen local food pantries in the communities surrounding Bluestone Bank's branch locations were each given $3,000 in donations. Among the recipients are the Bridgewater Food Pantry , Franklin Food Pantry , Pembroke Firehouse Food Pantry , Marshfield Food Pantry , Raynham Food Basket , and West Bridgewater Food Pantry . In total, the Bank donated $42,000 to aid in providing food to those in need during this holiday season.

Bluestone Bank and Bluestone Bank Charitable Foundation are proud to support local charities and organizations across Massachusetts. Additional recipients include, but are not limited to, Special Olympics of MA , Attleboro Arts Museum , Best Buddies Massachusetts , School on Wheels Massachusetts , Pro-Home, Inc. , Massachusetts Bankers Association Charitable Foundation , and Sturdy Memorial Foundation, Inc . "As a community bank, we are always looking to support organizations that will directly benefit our local communities," said the President of Bluestone Bank, Meg McIsaac. "We are very fortunate that Bluestone was able to increase our charitable initiatives this year and support special organizations that truly make a difference in people's lives."

About Bluestone Bank

Bluestone Bank, with $1.4 billion in assets, is a full-service bank offering individual and business banking services, and financial planning services through its Bluestone Wealth and Trust division. The bank has 12 banking offices and 2 loan production offices across southeastern Massachusetts, with branches in Bridgewater, East Bridgewater, Lakeville, Mansfield, Norton, Pembroke, Plainville, Raynham, Taunton, and West Bridgewater. Visit bluestone.bank for more information. Bluestone Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and a member of the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). Bank NMLS ID #403265. Bluestone Bank is an Equal Housing Lender.

