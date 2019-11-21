This Holiday Season, Aflac Built a Snowman ... And It Quacks!

Throughout the years, the beloved keepsake has dressed for impending frosty weather as a caroler, a snow skier, in plaid pajamas and donning other festive apparel. The 2019 Aflac Holiday Duck, sure to be a collector's item, takes on the persona of a jolly snowman, complete with two black buttons on his belly, a red and green striped scarf, and a smart top hat featuring the Aflac logo.

"This holiday tradition represents the long-standing philanthropic commitment of the Aflac family to support children with cancer — especially during the holiday season," said Kathelen Amos, president of The Aflac Foundation, Inc. "We are always delighted by the popularity of our beloved icon, the joy it brings and the help we are able to give facilities treating children with cancer as a result of its sales. Like Aflac, the Holiday Duck is on a mission to help people when they need it most."

Since 1995, Aflac has contributed more than $136 million to the pediatric cancer cause, including more than $6 million donated each year by independent agents licensed to sell Aflac products. The funds are committed directly from their monthly commission checks.

Deck the halls with the 2019 Aflac Holiday Duck, available in a 6-inch version priced at $10 and a 10-inch version for $15. You can purchase the limited-edition plush ducks online at AflacChildhoodCancer.org.

