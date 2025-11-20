This Holiday Season, Big Tree Farms Invites America to "Pay It Forward," One Cookie at a Time

Timed to National Cookie Day, the Challenge Celebrates the Spirit of Sharing with Grand Prizes for Bakers and Cash Donations to Winners' Favorite Nonprofits

BALI, Indonesia and BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Tree Farms, the Bali-based flavor disruptor behind the world's most sustainable coconut sugar, is calling on home bakers across America to spread kindness through cookies with its Pay It Forward Cookie Challenge. Partnering with Nellie's Free-Range , Straus Family Creamery , Rodelle Pure Vanilla , and Otto's Naturals, Big Tree Farms is transforming everyday baking into a nationwide movement of delicious generosity.

Launched on November 19, and culminating on National Cookie Day (December 4), the challenge reimagines one of the season's most cherished traditions – cookie sharing – as a joyful way to connect, celebrate and give back. Participants are invited to bake with purpose, then pass their cookies along to someone who deserves a little extra cheer, and post their baking and giving moments online to inspire a ripple of kindness across the country.

To fuel the movement, Nellie's Free-Range, Straus Family Creamery, Rodelle Pure Vanilla, and Otto's Naturals join Big Tree Farms in awarding two randomly selected grand-prize winners with a year's worth of organic pantry staples from all participating brands and a $1,000 cash donation on behalf of each winner to a nonprofit of their choice.

How It Works

From November 19 through 11:59 PM PST on December 3, participants:

"With the current environment of rising costs for food and staples, people are feeling a squeeze and that's leading to stress and anxiety," said Ben Ripple, founder and CEO of Big Tree Farms. "But two easy ways to offset that stress? Choosing to eat whole, unrefined foods that support health and the act of giving! So this Holiday season, Big Tree Farms wanted to double down on what 'sweetness' means, by connecting the tradition of holiday baking with health and wellness."

Big Tree Farms pioneered coconut sugar in the early 2000s, creating the first-ever organic certified and Fair Trade Certified coconut sugar. Since then, the company has continued as the market leader, building demand for its better-for-you sweetener as a replacement for refined cane sugar. Today, Big Tree Farms offers two distinct styles of coconut sugar, each carefully crafted to match the functionality and flavor cues of its cane sugar counterpart:

Regenerative Organic Certified Golden Coconut Sugar: Created through Big Tree Farms' proprietary vacuum evaporation process, freshly tapped coconut flower nectar is gently dried at low temperatures to preserve flavor and mineral integrity, while achieving an ultra-dry, free-flowing crystal. The result is a clean, delicate sweetness and a consistent texture that bakes, browns, and blends just like white granulated sugar.

Created through Big Tree Farms' proprietary vacuum evaporation process, freshly tapped coconut flower nectar is gently dried at low temperatures to preserve flavor and mineral integrity, while achieving an ultra-dry, free-flowing crystal. The result is a clean, delicate sweetness and a consistent texture that bakes, browns, and blends just like white granulated sugar. Regenerative Organic Certified Brown Coconut Sugar: Prepared using time-honored, traditional methods, this coconut flower nectar is slowly heated and hand-granulated, retaining a touch of its natural moisture. Its deep amber color and warm caramel notes deliver the richness and body of brown cane sugar – making it the perfect 1:1 replacement in cookies, sauces and baked goods that rely on that signature molasses-like depth.

Details on the Pay It Forward Cookie Challenge details can be found on Big Tree Farms website or @bigtreefarmsbali on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

About Big Tree Farms

For over 20 years, Big Tree Farms has built and scaled the largest, most sustainable coconut nectar supply chain in the world. Fully vertically integrated, transparent and free of any middlemen, Big Tree Farms is proving that bold flavor and regenerative organic farming can change the world, one bite at a time. Partnering directly with over 19,000 smallholder farmers across Indonesia, Big Tree Farms preserves traditional practices while advancing regenerative organic agriculture. This foundation powers both its own "Bali Delicious" retail products – from Regenerative Organic Certified® coconut sugars to organic coconut aminos and BBQ sauces – and its B2B partnerships, supplying organic coconut sugar and coconut aminos to many of America's most beloved food brands. Big Tree Farms' mission is to seed lasting change through foods that deliver bold flavor, better health, a balanced environment, and fair economies for farmers, shoppers and communities worldwide.

