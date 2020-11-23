This Holiday Season, Panera Announces the Gift that Keeps on Refilling: Unlimited Premium Coffee

Guests will be able to purchase two kinds of digital gifts: two months of coffee for $15 plus tax or three months of coffee for $20 plus tax. Regularly available for $8.99/month plus tax, not only is the gift of MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription budget-friendly, it's also a simple way to give your holiday gifts, easily available for purchase from your phone or desktop.

"Our unlimited, premium coffee subscription has provided quality and value to our guests and has continued to grow in popularity since we launched this past March," said Panera Bread Chief Brand & Concept Officer Eduardo Luz. "We are excited to provide our guests with this fun and unique gift option that is perfect for anyone on your list who needs a cup of optimism this time of year – whether it be neighbors, teachers, delivery workers or friends and family."

With the MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription, guests can get any size, any flavor of hot drip coffee, iced coffee and hot tea with unlimited refills in the bakery-cafe—that means plenty of coffee to pair with your favorite bagel, sandwich or afternoon sweet treat. Panera's drip and iced coffee offerings include two coffee blends—Light Roast and Dark Roast, freshly ground every day and made from 100% Arabica whole beans. Both coffee blends are available, along with Decaf and Hazelnut, as part of the coffee subscription program.

Guests can order coffee nationwide in Panera bakery-cafes, on Panera's e-commerce site , and via the Panera app (delivery restrictions apply). If you're on-the-go, you can order your coffee via Rapid Pick-Up, Panera Curbside and contactless Delivery .

For more information, or to sign up for the unlimited coffee subscription, visit www.panerabread.com/giftcoffee download the Panera app or visit www.PaneraBread.com .

*Gifter: For a limited time in U.S. participating Panera Bread bakery-cafes, you can purchase MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription gifts in increments, either a gift of two (2) 30 day subscription months for a total $15.00 per month plus tax or a gift of three (3) 30 day subscriptions months for a total of $20.00 plus tax. You do not need to be a MyPanera member in order to purchase MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription gifts. Online purchases can be completed on the Panera app or website using all forms of payment that are accepted by Panera. Gift subscriptions are not available for purchase on kiosk or at point of sale in-cafe. Payment required at time of purchase. There will be no automatic recurring charges for purchases of MyPanera+ Coffee subscription gifts. You can purchase up to ten (10) MyPanera+ coffee subscription gifts for each subscription gift increment per transaction for a total of twenty (20) maximum gift subscriptions per transaction. Upon completion of the purchase of a MyPanera+ coffee subscription gift, you will receive an email with a unique url and promo code that you can forward to or print out for your Giftee. You will receive one (1) email for each subscription gift you purchase. MyPanera+ Coffee subscription gifts do not expire. Other restrictions may apply. For more information on the MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription Gift Program visit: www.panerabread.com/giftcoffee and for complete MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription terms and conditions visit: https://www-beta.panerabread.com/en-us/mypanera/mypanera-coffee-subscription/terms-and-conditions.html

**Giftee: For a limited time in U.S. participating Panera Bread bakery-cafes, you may receive a MyPanera+ Coffee subscription gift from a Gifter. This gift will be for either two (2) 30 day subscription months or three (3) 30 day subscription months. Upon receipt of a MyPanera+ Coffee subscription gift email, click on the unique url and promo code which will direct you to the gift redemption page or manually enter the promo code on the registration page. You must be a MyPanera member in order to redeem your subscription gift. If you are not a member, sign up is free. You can sign up here. You must register a valid credit card in order to redeem your gift. Your credit card will only be charged at the expiration of your free gift subscription period if you do not cancel your subscription as outlined below. You cannot combine gift subscriptions with other MyPanera+ Coffee subscription promotions or if you are an existing MyPanera+ Coffee subscriber, any separate active offers. The gift subscription can be added thirty (30) days prior to the end of your active promotion period. Any gifts you redeem during a promotion period will be applied consecutively not concurrently. Other restrictions apply. For more information on the MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription Gift Program visit: www.panerabread.com/giftcoffee and for complete MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription terms and conditions visit: https://www-beta.panerabread.com/en-us/mypanera/mypanera-coffee-subscription/terms-and-conditions.html

About Panera Bread

Thirty years ago, at a time when quick service meant low quality, Panera set out to challenge this expectation. We believed that food that was good and that you could feel good about, served in a warm and welcoming environment by people who cared, could bring out the best in all of us. To us, that is food as it should be and that is why we exist.

So, we began with a simple commitment: to bake bread fresh every day in our bakery-cafes. No short cuts, just bakers with simple ingredients and hot ovens. Each night, any unsold bread and baked goods were shared with neighbors in need.

These traditions carry on today, as we have continued to find ways to be an ally for wellness to our guests. That means crafting a menu of soups, salads and sandwiches that we are proud to feed our families. Like poultry and pork raised without antibiotics on our salads and sandwiches. A commitment to transparency and options that empower our guests to eat the way they want. Seasonal flavors and whole grains. And a commitment to removing or not using artificial additives (preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources on our No No list) in the food in our bakery-cafes. Why? Because we think that simpler is better and we believe in serving food as it should be. Because when you don't have to compromise to eat well, all that is left is the joy of eating.

We're also focused on improving quality and convenience. With investments in technology and operations, we now offer new ways to enjoy your Panera favorites – like mobile ordering and Rapid Pick-Up® for to-go orders and delivery – all designed to make things easier for our guests.

As of September 29, 2020, there were 2,118 bakery-cafes in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) or Instagram (@panerabread).

