This Holiday Season, Toys for Tots Needs Your Help to Bring Joy to Millions of Children

TRIANGLE, Va., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, millions of children across America face the heartbreaking possibility of waking up to nothing on Christmas morning. Their families—struggling with financial hardship—simply cannot afford toys or gifts. But thanks to Toys for Tots, led by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, hope arrives for these children—one toy at a time.

Since 1947, Toys for Tots has delivered holiday magic to disadvantaged children nationwide. Over the decades, this extraordinary Program has reached more than 314 million children in need—reminding them they are not forgotten during the season of giving. In 2024 alone, Toys for Tots provided over 30 million toys, books, and games to nearly 13 million children across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The mission is simple yet profound: collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute them to children and families in need. Local Toys for Tots Chapters operate in nearly 900 communities nationwide, powered by Marines, dedicated volunteers, generous Corporate Partners, and everyday citizens who believe every child deserves to experience the wonder of Christmas.

With economic challenges rising and demand growing, the need for support has never been greater. Families everywhere are facing unprecedented financial pressures, and local chapters are working tirelessly to meet the surge in requests. From toy drives at local stores and offices to corporate sponsorships and community collections at sporting events, every donation—big or small—helps build a brighter holiday for a child in need.

Among the thousands of donors who make this mission possible are stories that capture the spirit of what giving truly means. In San Diego County, one such story has become a cherished mystery—a real-life tale that brings to mind Geppetto, the woodcarver who gave life to joy through his craft.

For the past seven Novembers, two Marine Corps trucks have rolled up to Geppetto's toy store in Carlsbad, California. And every year, they leave filled to capacity with more than $100,000 worth of toys—all purchased by a single anonymous donor. The Marines don't know him. The toy store staff doesn't know him. Even Toys for Tots doesn't know him. His identity remains a secret, guarded as closely as the fabled Geppetto himself. This quiet benefactor doesn't seek recognition—he simply wants to carve out moments of joy for children who might otherwise wake up to nothing on Christmas morning.

The real-life Geppetto has donated more than $750,000 in toys. That number represents far more than material generosity—it means thousands of children experiencing the thrill of unwrapping a gift, and parents feeling the relief and gratitude of knowing their child won't be forgotten.

What makes this story so powerful isn't the dollar amount—it's the heart behind it. Like the beloved character from Pinocchio who crafted toys out of love, our real-life Geppetto gives not for acclaim, but because he believes every child deserves to feel the magic of Christmas. He embodies a timeless truth: giving is its own reward.

And he's not alone. Across America, countless donors—known and unknown—are writing their own stories of generosity through Toys for Tots. Some donate a single toy. Others organize drives at their workplaces or volunteer their time to sort and distribute gifts. Each act of kindness, no matter how small, joins a larger movement that ensures no child is left behind during the holidays.

Toys for Tots thrives because people like you choose to make a difference. You don't need to fill two Marine trucks or donate $100,000 to change a child's Christmas. You just need to care enough to act. One toy. One book. One game. One gesture that tells a child: "You matter. You are seen. You are loved."

This holiday season, let the story of our anonymous Geppetto remind you that heroes don't always wear capes—sometimes they simply show up, year after year, to make the world a little brighter for children in need. You have that same power. You can be part of this story. You can help Toys for Tots deliver hope—one toy at a time.

Together, we can ensure that millions of children across America wake up on Christmas morning knowing they have not been forgotten. Together, we can keep the magic alive.

Join Toys for Tots this holiday season. Be someone's real-life Geppetto.

Visit www.toysfortots.org to find your local chapter and learn how you can help.

