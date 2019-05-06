This Is Your Perfect Day: Royal Caribbean Opens $250 Million Private Island In The Bahamas, Perfect Day At CocoCay

MIAMI, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlike any private island the world has ever seen, Royal Caribbean International's highly anticipated Perfect Day at CocoCay – the first in the cruise line's new Perfect Day Island Collection of next-level private destinations around the world – is now open. The $250 million transformation of the line's private island in The Bahamas debuts a combination of first-of-their-kind thrills and one-of-a-kind ways to chill that forever changes what is possible in a vacation destination. From plunging down the tallest waterslide in North America and traveling up to 450 feet in the air in the Up, Up and Away helium balloon, to conquering the Caribbean's largest wave pool, thrill seekers can find plenty of ways to put their courage to the test. For those looking to relax, Perfect Day features the Caribbean's largest freshwater pool, Oasis Lagoon; and pristine, white sand beaches with crystal-clear tropical water, so guests of all ages can create their perfect beach day – no matter what that may look like.

"Royal Caribbean is the proven leader when it comes to pushing the envelope in cruise ship design and the experiences offered at sea," said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "With Perfect Day at CocoCay, we are so proud to bring our 50-year legacy of innovation ashore to transform an incredible island that now completely revolutionizes private destinations in the vacation industry. It is exciting to see what we have dreamed up finally come to life; our guests truly are in for an experience unlike any other."

Following a grand opening celebration over the weekend, the new Perfect Day at CocoCay is now offering endless discoveries and shareable moments that make for the perfect combination of experiences. Perfect Day at CocoCay is exclusive to guests of Royal Caribbean. From ports in Florida and the Northeast, vacationers can visit the private island destination by sailing on 11 of the global cruise line's innovative and adventure-packed ships, featuring a series of firsts, such as surfing, skydiving, ice skating and the tallest slide at sea.

Daredevils Wanted at Thrill Waterpark

At the heart of Perfect Day at CocoCay is Thrill Waterpark, daring the most adrenaline-seeking guests to conquer two brag-worthy towers with 13 waterslides – as well as the Caribbean's largest wave pool and the Adventure Pool with a family friendly obstacle course. Key features include:

Daredevil's Tower – Guests can push their limits on seven exhilarating single-rider waterslides of various heights, including the 135-foot-tall Daredevil's Peak – the tallest waterslide in North America . Additional highlights are the twin Dueling Demon drop slides, launching riders from a vertical position; the Manta Raycers, where friends can race down twin open flume slides; the high-speed, fully vertical Screeching Serpent; and the coiling Green Mamba, a massive aqua tube slide.

– Guests can push their limits on seven exhilarating single-rider waterslides of various heights, including the 135-foot-tall – . Additional highlights are the twin Dueling Demon drop slides, launching riders from a vertical position; the Manta Raycers, where friends can race down twin open flume slides; the high-speed, fully vertical Screeching Serpent; and the coiling Green Mamba, a massive aqua tube slide. Splash Summit – Adventurous families will share the thrill with six multi-rider slides, including The Slingshot, a zero-gravity slide for four; The Twister, a winding tube slide for two on a tandem raft; and the four-lane Splash Speedway racing slides.

– Adventurous families will share the thrill with six multi-rider slides, including The Slingshot, a zero-gravity slide for four; The Twister, a winding tube slide for two on a tandem raft; and the four-lane Splash Speedway racing slides. Wave Pool – Vacationers can ride the tide at the largest wave pool in the Caribbean , where a timer on the back wall counts down to the start of big waves.

– Vacationers can ride the tide at , where a timer on the back wall counts down to the start of big waves. Adventure Pool – This interactive obstacle course on water features floating lily pads, a rock-climbing wall and two swing ropes for guests to bounce, climb and swing to their heart's content.

Above and Beyond with Up, Up and Away

On Up, Up and Away, everyone scores a view unlike any other from a colorful helium balloon securely tethered to the ground by cable. The signature attraction floats up to 450 feet above Perfect Day at CocoCay, allowing guests to take in the island from the highest vantage point in The Bahamas and capture the ultimate selfie with the private island and the pristine blue waters of The Bahamas as their backdrop.

Playing it Cool at Oasis Lagoon

Guests can explore the coves of Oasis Lagoon, the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean – whether looking to spend time with family, share a few cocktails with friends or simply sit back under the tropical sun. Sunbathers can make their way through three distinct coves, each with a vibe of their own, and swim to the beat of the underwater sound system. Families with small children can splash through water features and jump right into the excitement at the kid-friendly beach entry. On the south side of Oasis Lagoon, pool-goers can sip a frosty Coco Loco at the expansive swim-up bar, catch some sunrays on one of three swim-up islands with in-water loungers, or treat themselves to total relaxation in a private cabana, complete with its own cabana attendant.

Dining Harborside

At Captain Jack's, the island hangout and meet-up spot, guests can grab a drink at the rowboat bar, settle into a rope swing seat or snack on the house specialty – chicken wings and fries dipped in signature sauces like mango-habanero and Caribbean jerk. Live jams and harborside views put vacationers in an island state of mind in no time. For more delicious eats, vacationers can also head to Skipper's Grill for complimentary lunchtime favorites like salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, fresh fruit and desserts.



Small Hands on Deck at Captain Jill's Galleon and Splashaway Bay

Perfect Day at CocoCay features an array of exciting features for kids of all ages. From three dry slides and 16 water cannons, to rope features and a splash pad, Captain Jill's Galleon is an interactive play structure loaded with swashbuckling thrills.

Splashaway Bay, the coolest aqua park at sea, is breaking out beyond the deck and coming ashore as the largest one yet. Kids can enjoy bigger adventures than ever before with more fountains, sprinklers and geysers – plus two massive drench buckets and five waterslides, including three racers. Located along the harbor between Captain Jack's and Skipper's Grill, this complimentary attraction offers plenty of seating and tables for families.

High-Flying Hangout at the Zip Line

Leave cares on the ground and soar on the 1,600-foot-long zip-line course that crisscrosses the island, beginning near the arrivals plaza and ending across the harbor.

An Out-of-Office Oasis at Chill Island

Miles away from ordinary with pristine, crystal-clear tropical waters and white powder-like sand is Chill Island, the island escape travelers dream about. Chill Grill, the largest dining venue on the island, serves up beachside dining at shaded picnic tables on the sand. Guests can also find beach day favorites here, including snorkeling, jet-skiing excursions as well as plentiful cabanas and daybeds for relaxation under the shade. Add in beach bars with roaming bartenders, and guests will truly wish they lived here.

It's Game on at South Beach

Vacationers can fuel their competitive fire on the action-packed South Beach with volleyball, beachside basketball, soccer and paddle boarding. After working up an appetite, grab a bite at the Snack Shack or wade out to the floating bar to cool off with a drink. If relaxation is the game plan, beachfront cabanas are perfect for lounging in the shade.

Elevating the Perfect Beach Day

Among the final experiences to be completed, Coco Beach Club is set to open in December. Here, travelers will experience an upscale take on the island's authentic Caribbean vibes.

Overwater Cabanas – The first overwater cabanas in The Bahamas will offer discerning guests a new level of laidback luxury. Each with its own slide into the ocean, overwater hammock, shower and dedicated attendant, the exclusive cabanas will have everything vacationers would want for a day of complete indulgence.

– will offer discerning guests a new level of laidback luxury. Each with its own slide into the ocean, overwater hammock, shower and dedicated attendant, the exclusive cabanas will have everything vacationers would want for a day of complete indulgence. Infinity Pool – Spanning an expansive 2,600-plus feet, this beachfront infinity pool is at the center of Zen with in-water loungers.

– Spanning an expansive 2,600-plus feet, this beachfront infinity pool is at the center of Zen with in-water loungers. Club and Deck Area – Beachside cabanas and daybeds will provide a private slice of paradise. Elsewhere, guests can enjoy an exclusive dining venue that serves up freshly made Mediterranean fare with a side of ocean views.

For a full list of sailings visiting Perfect Day at CocoCay, visit www.royalcaribbean.com/cococay-cruises. Stay tuned for additional Perfect Day Island Collection destinations in Asia, Australia and Caribbean to be announced at a later date.

Royal Caribbean International has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 73 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's highly anticipated private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 16 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards.

Media can stay up-to-date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter, and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

