THIS JULY 3RD, CELEBRATE TOMMIE COPPER'S SEXY SOCKS DAY WITH CHRISTOPHER MELONI

News provided by

Tommie Copper

29 Jun, 2023, 10:30 ET

MT. KISCO, N.Y., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A giant secret, magic underneath the sheets, and the promise of omelets. What could be more entertaining than this video from Tommie Copper, featuring everyone's favorite Zaddy, Christopher Meloni. Give your feet the independence they deserve this July 3rd and celebrate Tommie Copper's Sexy Socks Day.

View the video here.

ABOUT TOMMIE COPPER
Since launching in 2010, Tommie Copper has built one of the most comprehensive, innovative, and approachable pain-management portfolios in the health and wellness sector. With a stated goal of providing "round-the-clock, head-to-toe relief," Tommie Copper offers an industry-leading product line of compression wear, sleeves, topical analgesics, mattresses, pain-relief devices, and more. With this wide range of effective, convenient, and versatile solutions for everyday pain and discomfort, Tommie Copper delivers on their mission to help customers "live more comfortably every day." Tommie Copper products can be found at QVC, Lowe's, Home Depot, Walmart, Walgreens, Amazon and TommieCopper.com.

SOURCE Tommie Copper

