This Labor Day, Essentia Is Rethinking What a Mattress Is Designed to Do

Essentia's Labor Day Sale offers 25% off sitewide as the organic sleep brand marks 20 years of challenging conventional mattress design with findings from a sleep study conducted in collaboration with Dave Asprey using Oura technology.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While most mattress sales lean on discounts alone, Essentia Organic Mattress is using its Labor Day Sale to spotlight what makes its approach to sleep fundamentally different. From August 18 through September 7, shoppers can save 25% sitewide and receive two free Latex Cloud Pillows, a $399 value.

Built Differently From the Ground Up

Rather than relying on conventional mattress construction, Essentia builds its mattresses without springs, polyurethane foam, wool, or animal-derived materials, using certified organic latex as the foundation of its designs. The result is a sleep surface engineered around support, comfort, and temperature regulation rather than assembled from legacy materials that have defined the category for decades.

That same engineering-first approach extends to Essentia EMF ProtectionTM. Essentia is the only mattress brand to integrate EMF Protection directly into the mattress, incorporating informed quartz into its proprietary foam rather than offering EMF protection as a separate accessory. The technology is designed to help manage electromagnetic exposure within the sleep environment while remaining an integrated part of the sleep surface.

"Most mattresses are designed to make you comfortable. We started Essentia with a question that took comfort further: what if we engineered the mattress around what the body actually needs to recover?" said Jack Dell'Accio, Founder and CEO of Essentia. "For 20 years, we've been building around that question, first through our materials and foam technology, and now through objective sleep data. The latest results from our work with Dave Asprey, and tracking using Oura, reinforce what we've believed from the beginning: your mattress isn't a passive surface. It's part of your sleep environment, and the quality of that environment matters."

More Than Comfort: Sleep Benefits That Work Together

Essentia's approach centers on stacking benefits: integrating clean materials, pressure redistribution, spinal alignment, thermal self-regulation, recovery-focused performance and, on select models, EMF protection into a single sleep system.

Rather than asking consumers to choose between an organic mattress, a cooling mattress, a performance mattress, or an EMF-protected mattress, Essentia engineers its sleep systems to address multiple dimensions of the sleep environment at once.

That philosophy is rooted in the brand's proprietary Beyond Latex® organic foam technology and its focus on measurable sleep performance.

New Sleep Data Points to Measurable Performance

Essentia recently partnered with biohacking pioneer Dave Asprey to track objective sleep and recovery data using Oura Ring technology before and after participants switched to an Essentia mattress. The 10-week post-mattress tracking period measured sleep architecture alongside biomarkers including readiness, stress recovery, cardiovascular age, and thermoregulation.

At a key inflection point during weeks five and six, the study data showed a 30% increase in REM sleep, a 15% increase in deep sleep, a 27% improvement in thermoregulation, and a 3.8% reduction in cardiovascular age. The study also found a 7.5% improvement in daily stress recovery and a 2.1% improvement in readiness score during the same period.

The findings reinforce Essentia's long-standing belief that the mattress is more than a passive surface. The sleep environment can play an important role in supporting sleep architecture, thermal regulation, and overnight recovery.

Labor Day Sale Details

Essentia's Labor Day savings apply sitewide across its collection of organic mattresses and sleep essentials, including the Grateful Eight, pillows, mattress toppers, infant mattresses and pet beds. Select mattresses are also HSA and FSA eligible.

Labor Day Sale: August 18 through September 7

25% off sitewide + two free Latex Cloud Pillows ($399 value)

Labor Day Sale Extended: September 8 through September 15

25% off sitewide

The two-pillow offer is available through September 7, while the 25% sitewide savings continue through September 15.

Shop the Labor Day Sale at myessentia.com.

About Essentia Organic Mattress

Founded in 2006, Essentia Organic Mattress is a leader in high-performance organic sleep solutions, advancing sleep as a foundational pillar of health, longevity, and human performance. Best known for its proprietary Beyond Latex® organic foam technology, Essentia designs mattresses and sleep systems that support deeper, longer Deep and REM sleep, key drivers of physical recovery, cognitive function, and emotional resilience.

Crafted using certified organic and low-toxicity materials, Essentia products are engineered to reduce common sleep disruptors such as chemical off-gassing, allergens, mold, and environmental sleep stimulants, creating a cleaner, more restorative sleep environment. As Essentia marks 20 years of innovation, the brand continues to shape the future of sleep wellness through research-driven design and collaborations with leaders in health, performance, and longevity.

Essentia products are available online and through select retail and wellness partners across North America. Learn more at www.myessentia.com.

SOURCE Essentia Organic Mattress