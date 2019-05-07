This Mother's Day, Crown Royal Celebrates The Generosity Of Mothers Of Military Servicemen And Women With The M.O.M. Medal

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The courage and sacrifice it takes to be a member of the military is second to none, but the distinction of raising those who serve is an act worthy of considerable recognition. This Mother's Day, Crown Royal is honoring the Mothers Of Military (M.O.M.) servicemen and women for their selflessness, generosity and dedication by creating 1,000* custom military-grade medals in partnership with Vanguard Industries, the official makers of the United States Military insignia, ribbons and medals.

Multi-PLATINUM Selling Performer Thomas Rhett Honors Mothers of Military (M.O.M.) with a Homecoming Surprise from Their Active-Duty Sons and Daughters Through The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project Crown Royal joined forces with The Purple Bag Project partners Thomas Rhett and Packages From Home, a 501(c)(3), to reunite Mothers Of Military with their active duty sons and daughters. Crown Royal joined forces with The Purple Bag Project partners Thomas Rhett and Packages From Home, a 501(c)(3), to reunite Mothers Of Military with their active duty sons and daughters. Ahead of the surprise reunion, the Mothers of Military joined Crown Royal Purple Bag Project partner Thomas Rhett and Packages From Home, a 501(c)(3), to assemble care packages for the brave men and women currently serving overseas. As part of the Crown Royal Mother’s Day program, Thomas Rhett sat down with the moms to discuss their experiences and selflessness as Mothers of Military. As part of the reunion, these active duty sons and daughters presented their own Mother Of Military with the custom designed and prestigious M.O.M. Medals to celebrate their generosity and to help inspire generosity in others.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8534651-crown-royal-mothers-of-military-mothers-day-campaign/

As a kick off to Mother's Day celebrations, Crown Royal enlisted the help of multi-PLATINUM selling performer and Academy of Country Music Awards Male Artist of the Year Thomas Rhett to host an intimate brunch honoring Mothers Of Military servicemen and women in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Known for his philanthropic work, Thomas Rhett recently helped to launch The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project, the brand's largest generosity commitment to-date, which partners with the non-profit organization Packages From Home to distribute one million care packages to military and others in need by 2020.

From laughter to heartfelt conversations, the brunch was filled with special moments as the mothers proudly spoke of the accomplishments of their sons and daughters and found camaraderie in their shared experiences. Thomas Rhett and Crown Royal then surprised the mothers by bringing out their active-duty sons and daughters. Representing multiple bases, branches and ranks of the United States Military, the reunions demonstrated the power of unconditional love and support between family members regardless of time and distance.

The military sons and daughters took the opportunity to express gratitude for their mothers, pinning each with a Crown Royal M.O.M. Medal. These M.O.M. Medals are in the shape of a pentagon to represent the five branches of the United States Military, and feature the Greek goddess of motherhood Ancient Leto, as well as a double strand rope to symbolize the strength of the bond between a mother and her child.

"It's incredible to continue partnering with Crown Royal on The Purple Bag Project, especially when we get to recognize the generosity of Mothers Of Military," said Thomas Rhett. "It was really special to honor these women for Mother's Day and it was a privilege to spend time with the moms who helped raise such brave men and women. I am so grateful to them and their families for their sacrifice."

Following this joyful reunion, Thomas Rhett and the group worked to put together care packages in Crown Royal purple bags for deployed servicemen and women.

"Crown Royal has supported the military for nearly a decade and showing gratitude to the mothers of these military servicemembers felt like a natural evolution of this commitment," said Nicola Heckles, Director, Crown Royal at DIAGEO North America. "Raising a son or daughter who serves in the military is one of the more generous things a person can do, and our goal is to inspire others across the country to give these mothers the thanks they deserve - this Mother's Day and every day."

Crown Royal is recognizing Mothers Of Military (and other deserving mothers)* in communities across the country for their sacrifice and service this Mother's Day. Consumers of legal drinking age can nominate mothers 25 years or older for the M.O.M. Medal at CrownRoyal.com/MothersDay. Select nominated mothers will receive the physical M.O.M. Medal to cherish, and other mothers will be honored digitally on the "Wall of M.O.M.s."

When celebrating the special mothers in your life this Mother's Day, and every day, Crown Royal reminds you to do so responsibly.

