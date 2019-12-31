This New Year, Resolve to be Financially Prepared in 2020

"January is the perfect time to schedule an insurance check-up with your insurance company or agent to review your policy and make sure you have enough coverage," said Jeffrey Brewer, vice president of public affairs for APCIA. "Having enough insurance coverage for your home, business, or vehicle helps to ensure you will have the financial resources needed to repair, rebuild, or recover in the event of unforeseen damages. Renters can also protect their personal property through renters insurance, which is affordable and easy to obtain."

Motorists, homeowners, renters, and business owners will be better prepared for an emergency if they understand their policy limits, deductibles, and exclusions.

Standard homeowners policies do not cover flooding or earthquakes, so if you live in a flood or earthquake prone area contact your insurance company or agent to discuss whether you should purchase a separate policy to ensure you are fully protected. Flood insurance is available through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and there might also be private flood insurance options in your state.

If you are renting, purchasing a renters insurance policy gives you peace of mind that your possessions are covered for any unexpected events like fire or theft. Renters insurance also provides other important protections such as Additional Living Expense coverage to help with expenses should the property become uninhabitable due to a covered loss such as a fire.

In addition to ensuring you are properly covered by insurance, take time now and throughout the year to protect your property from whatever threats it may face such as hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, wildfires or earthquakes.

For information on how to protect your property from damage caused by natural disasters, visit DisasterSafety.org .

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) is the primary national trade association for home, auto, and business insurers. APCIA promotes and protects the viability of private competition for the benefit of consumers and insurers.

