This October, Foodservice Operators and In-Store Bakeries Will Be Pretty, Pink, and Powerful with Otis Spunkmeyer Cookies Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness

Otis Spunkmeyer

29 Aug, 2023, 09:10 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Double the chocolate and the impact this October with the Otis Spunkmeyer Sweet Discovery® Double Chocolate Cookie with Pink Gems. Returning to menus and in-store bakeries across North America for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the delicious cookies bring a low-labor cause marketing solution, satisfying chocolate cravings and changing the world, one cookie at a time.

Aspire Bakeries sell sheet for Otis Spunkmeyer Sweet Discovery® Double Chocolate Cookie with Pink Gems.

Otis Spunkmeyer will donate a minimum of fifty cents from every case sold from now through the end of October to a global-reaching charity focused on Breast Cancer research. In addition, the cookies provide an opportunity for foodservice and in-store bakery operators throughout North America to donate to their own designated local or regional charities.

"All of us have had someone in our lives that has been affected by breast cancer. This is a disease that impacts not only patients, but entire families and communities," said Christine Prociv, Chief Commercial Officer–Retail for Aspire Bakeries, parent company of Otis Spunkmeyer. "With this cookie, we are encouraging in-store bakery and foodservice operators to support charities of their choice, while raising public awareness for breast cancer."

Featuring dark, double chocolate gourmet cookie dough studded both with chips and candy-coated chocolates, the Otis Spunkmeyer Sweet Discovery® Double Chocolate Chip Cookie with Pink Gems can simply be baked and served. The company also suggests elevating the cookies with recipe applications designed for year-round celebration that include the Pink S'mores Cookie Sandwich, International Pink Day Cookie, Double Chocolate Raspberry Decadence, and Pink Ribbon.

To order visit: www.otisspunkmeyer.com or call (844) 99-ASPIRE

Otis Spunkmeyer Sweet Discovery Double Chocolate Cookie with Pink Gems
SKU #24197

For More Information:
Kelly Richardson
Venone Public Relations
(707) 479-6882

About Otis Spunkmeyer
Otis Spunkmeyer, an Aspire Bakeries brand and pioneer in the fresh-baked cookie business, has been a leader in the sweet baked goods industry for more than 45 years. Established in California in 1977 as a chain of retail cookie stores, the brand expanded its business to support foodservice operators, introducing a fresh-baked cookie program complete with ovens and merchandising tools. Today, Otis Spunkmeyer continues the legacy, offering the best tasting cookies and baked goods for foodservice, retail, fundraising, convenience stores, and vending. Otis Spunkmeyer remains the #1 foodservice frozen cookie dough brand and continues to deliver fun and quality that is sought after and beloved by consumers.

SOURCE Otis Spunkmeyer

