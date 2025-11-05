TomoCredit Founder Kristy Kim Shares Her Personal Credit Journey, Highlighting the Power of the Company's AI-Native Financial Assistant

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TomoCredit, the AI startup dedicated to building a more inclusive credit system, is spotlighting how its founder and CEO, Kristy Kim, uses the company's proprietary AI-native assistant, TomoIQ, to manage and strengthen her own credit profile—demonstrating the real-world impact of TomoCredit's personalized financial assistance.

Real-time Image of TomoCredit Founder, Kristy Kim's TomoIQ Dashboard

Kim, who founded TomoCredit after experiencing firsthand how impossible it can be to access traditional credit as an immigrant from South Korea, uses TomoIQ daily to track utilization, spending patterns, and long-term financial progress. Her own TomoIQ dashboard recently reported a stable 760 credit score and a highest-limit card of $34,950, showcasing the level of insight and accountability the platform delivers to all users nationwide.

"I built TomoCredit to help the millions of people who have been like me - overlooked by traditional credit systems," said Kristy Kim, Founder and CEO of TomoCredit. "We bring that mission and those difficult moments in my own life full circle. I use our product myself every day—checking my utilization, tracking my progress, and getting personalized recommendations. It's the credit coach I always wished existed."

Powered by the company's proprietary TomoScore model, TomoIQ provides real-time insights, cash-flow-based analysis, and personalized recommendations that help users build credit and long-term financial confidence. Unlike traditional scoring systems that rely on outdated credit profiles, TomoCredit evaluates real-time transaction data and payment behaviors to deliver an accurate, inclusive picture of financial health.

"Our goal has always been to make credit-building transparent and empowering," Kim added. "Seeing my own progress through TomoCredit reinforces that financial wellness is possible for everyone when you have the right insights and tools at your fingertips. In other words, access to financial tools is still the most important gap we have to close."

By combining AI innovation with human-centered design, TomoCredit continues to redefine financial inclusion—ensuring that everyone, regardless of background, status, or credit history, has access to the resources they need to build lasting financial stability.

About TomoCredit

TomoCredit is a San Francisco–based financial technology company on a mission to build a more inclusive credit system. Founded by Kristy Kim, TomoCredit serves millions of consumers who have historically been excluded from traditional credit models. Through proprietary personalization technology and mission-driven innovation, TomoCredit helps individuals build credit, gain financial confidence, and access tailored financial guidance.

For more information, visit https://tomocredit.ai/.

