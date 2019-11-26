This Thanksgiving Give a Mexican Twist To Your Dinner With This Turkey With Salsa Suiza Recipe Made With Real Milk

Salsa Suiza is a very traditional Mexican specialty. It's a light green, milk or cream-based sauce, such as béchamel, but mildly spicy. Legend has it that the "Swiss" appellation comes from the use of cream, cheese and milk, which recall the Swiss Alps. It's a perfect companion for the traditional turkey this Holiday season, bringing some Mexican flavor to your table.

Real milk is nutritious and comforting and helps us embrace our Latin cuisine; and this holiday it will also help your turkey be tastier and creamier. Enjoy this recipe from Chef Claudette.

INGREDIENTS

Turkey – 15 lb

Water – 2 gallons

Ice – 1 ½ gallons

Sugar – 3 cups

Kosher salt – 2 cups

Oregano – 4 tbsp

Peppercorns – 4 tbsp

Lemon, cut into wedges – 4

Orange, cut into wedges – 4

Milk – ½ gallon

Salsa Suiza

Tomatillos – 2 lb

Milk – 2 cups

Cilantro – ½ cup

Onion – 1

Emmental cheese, shredded – ½ cup

Preparation Method

Turkey Prep

Brining in a large pot is best, Bring all ingredients to a boil (except ice, milk) Remove brine from stove and add ice. Once completely cool, add in turkey and brine for 12-24 hours. The longer the better. Remove from brine and pat completely dry. Place in roasting rack/pan and add milk to bottom of roasting pan Roast for turkey until center of thigh reaches 165 F

Sauce Prep:

In a medium pot add the Salsa Suiza ingredients, using the roasting liquid to cover Cook until soft, remove and blend with shredded cheese. Season as needed

About Chef Claudette:

Chef Claudette Zepeda grew up between San Diego, Tijuana and Guadalajara, which gave her invaluable cultural and personal diversity. She's a young mother of two teenagers aged 15 and 13. Her inspiration comes from the richness of Mexican cuisine, the strong women she grew up with and those around her. Cooking is her passion and the place where she feels more herself. Her objective is to tell her story through food. Claudette considers milk an essential part of Hispanic culture and cuisine, it's been a part of her family and recipes since childhood.

