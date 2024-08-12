The Milk Cup Finals to Make History at Los Angeles Comic Con with First-Ever All-Women's Fortnite LAN

99 Top Women Gamers to Compete for Record-Breaking $250,000 Prize Pool in Landmark Esports Event

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gonna Need Milk is set to make history with the inaugural The Milk Cup Finals, the first-ever all-women's Fortnite LAN event, taking place at Los Angeles Comic Con on October 5. This groundbreaking championship will see 99 of the nation's best women gamers compete for a share of the largest prize pool in North American women's esports history, continuing Gonna Need Milk's commitment to elevating and fueling women athletes.

Developed in collaboration with women gamers and in partnership with Fortnite streamer ThePeachCobbler , Women of the eRena (WOTE ) and produced by Raidiant 's all-women production team, The Milk Cup aims to address the unmet needs of women in professional gaming and provides a safe and inclusive space for women to compete professionally. Its inclusive format—featuring open qualifiers, trios, multiple rounds, and scheduled scrims—has allowed players of all skill levels to participate. The Milk Cup is also covering all travel expenses and accommodations for the 33 qualified trios, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder participation.

The Milk Cup is not just a gaming tournament; it is a cultural milestone in the ongoing effort to elevate women in esports. With over 300 women competing and 2.5 million views throughout the three qualifiers , the event has already become one of the most-watched women's esports events of the year.

"The Milk Cup is a natural evolution of Gonna Need Milk's commitment to supporting and empowering women in sports, including esports," says MilkPEP Sr. Marketing Manager Jen Grubb. "In addition to supporting women gamers by creating opportunities to compete and uplifting voices in the space, milk's nutrients support gamers' performance on a physical level. Dairy milk provides the nutritional foundation for optimal gaming performance with essential nutrients that can help support focus, plus protein and B vitamins that help provide sustained energy during long gaming sessions."

On October 5 starting at 1:00 p.m. at the Freeplay zone in the West Hall competitors will engage in a build trios tournament format, scored by a combination of placement points and team eliminations across six matches. The competition will be broadcast live on the gaming stage and promises a player-centric experience and exclusive giveaways.

Fans aged 13-17 can purchase discounted Milk Teen Tickets to L.A. Comic Con, starting at $30 at GonnaNeedMilk.com/Milk-Cup . For those unable to attend in person, IGN is streaming game highlights and the entire event will be streamed live on Twitch , hosted by Kelly Link with commentary by LemonKiwi , and Taco .

"The L.A. Comic Con team is thrilled to play host to The Milk Cup LAN championship," says L.A. Comic Con VP, Event Director Alli Johnson. "The Milk Cup is an incredible event empowering women gamers to come together, compete, and further their careers."

The Milk Cup is set to make history in the world of esports, providing a safe and vital platform for the next generation of women gamers to showcase their skills. For more information on The Milk Cup, please visit GonnaNeedMilk.com/Milk-Cup or follow @GonnaNeedMilk on X.

About MilkPEP:

The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation's milk companies and is dedicated to educating consumers and increasing the consumption of fluid milk. For more information, visit MilkPEP.org .

