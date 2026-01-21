This Valentine's Day, GODIVA Invites the World to Celebrate Every Expression of Love

This new campaign, "Say it With GODIVA," offers a fresh perspective on Valentine's Day, embracing love in all its expressions. Every box of GODIVA turns into a bold gesture that indulges in the art of saying it all: to celebrate the quirks, the contrasts, and all the reasons why you choose to love. Each exquisitely crafted chocolate is more than a treat — it's a love note, a wink, a reason to go beyond "I love you."

For the season of love, actress and singer Leighton Meester reprises her portrayal of Lady Godiva, reimagined through a more intimate, romantic lens. She becomes the embodiment of connection itself: a conduit of generosity, warmth, and emotional closeness, reminding us that the most meaningful gestures are rooted in togetherness.

Appearing across GODIVA's social and digital platforms, as well as a show-stopping Times Square billboard, Leighton brings a confident and romantic presence to the brand. Her portrayal reflects GODIVA's signature elegance, reimagined for the season of love and designed to inspire connection, celebration, and heartfelt indulgence.

"I'm so excited to be partnering with GODIVA again, and this time for my favorite season, Valentine's Day," said Leighton Meester. "There's something magical about celebrating love in all its forms, and working with GODIVA lets me bring that playful, indulgent spirit to life. From creating moments to share with someone special, to celebrating self-love, this campaign captures everything I adore about this time of year."

"At GODIVA, we believe love should be celebrated in all its forms — and with joy," said Steve Lesnard, Global President of GODIVA. "This year's campaign captures a playful, modern expression of romance while reminding the world that a moment of indulgence can itself be an act of love. From the very beginning, our founder Pierre Draps and his wife, Eugénie, envisioned GODIVA as more than chocolate — they set out to express an authentic, passionate love in every piece. Today, that legacy lives on through connection, creativity, and a touch of magic in every bite."

Alongside GODIVA's most iconic offerings — including the Gold Collection, Truffles Collection and Masterpiece Collection, the 2026 Valentine's Day Collection brings GODIVA's iconic craftsmanship to life through luxurious, heart-shaped assortments inspired by romance and a timeless love of chocolate, including:

Valentine's Day Heart-Shaped Gift Box — GODIVA's signature heart-shaped gift box features meticulously crafted chocolates designed for sharing and connection. Available in 9-piece and 14-piece assortments, it's the perfect way to celebrate love.

Assorted Masterpiece Heart Tin — Make an impression this Valentine's Day with the GODIVA Masterpiece Heart Tin. Featuring individually wrapped Masterpiece chocolates crafted with signature ganache fillings, this collectible heart-shaped tin is available in 7-piece and 20-piece assortments. Designed to delight and be treasured long after the chocolates are gone, it is a timeless expression of love from GODIVA.

Goldmark Dark Chocolate Heart-Shaped Tin — This Valentine's Day, indulge in GODIVA's Goldmark Heart-Shaped Tin, featuring 14 pieces of luxurious dark chocolate. Presented in an elegant collectible tin, the assortment includes a selection of velvety favorites, making it a refined and memorable gift for someone special.

Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Heart-Shaped Tin — A perfect Valentine's Day gift, this 9-piece heart-shaped gift box features an indulgent assortment of flavors, including Milk Chocolate Hazelnut, Dark Chocolate Coconut, and festive chocolate ganache hearts, crafted to delight and made for sharing.

GODIVA's new collections and Valentine's Day offerings are available at GODIVA.com and select retailers including Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Amazon, and in the chocolate aisle of everyday retailers.

About pladis

pladis is one of the world's fastest growing snacking companies and its portfolio includes much loved brands including McVitie's, GODIVA, and Ülker. pladis also owns regional brands Jacob's, Go Ahead, Flipz, Turtles, BN, Verkade and many more products across sweet and savory biscuits, wafer, cake, and chocolate.

Formed in 2016, pladis is the proud steward of over 300 years of family baking and confectionery experience. The expertise of its 16,000-strong global workforce spans 27 bakeries across 11 countries and is founded on collaboration, agility and resilience. As a responsible business, delivering the highest quality products and exceptional service, pladis' products have the potential to reach more than four billion people across the world.

As a global leader in premium chocolate, GODIVA was founded in Brussels in 1926 by master Belgian chocolatier, Pierre Draps. It has an established global footprint across more than 100 markets where customers can expect to find Godiva products in many fine retailers, online, and, depending on the market, at brick-and-mortar locations like boutiques and cafes.

Godiva was acquired in 2008 by Yıldız Holding of Türkiye. pladis and GODIVA are subsidiaries of Yildiz Uluslararasi Gida Yatirimlari AS.

SOURCE GODIVA Chocolatier