This Valentine's Day, Keep the Love Flowing -- Not the Outages, says PG&E

Festive Gifts Belong at Home, Not Wrapped Around Power Lines

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day brings flowers, candy and declarations of endless love — but it's also when Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) tends to see an uptick in power outages caused by metallic balloons. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, PG&E reminds its customers that if they are celebrating with metallic balloons, make sure they are always tied to a weight – as required by California law – and to never release them outdoors.

Metallic balloons are highly conductive and can cause instant outages, damage electrical equipment and create dangerous conditions for the public and first responders. Unlike latex balloons, metallic balloons can stay inflated and airborne for weeks, increasing the risk they'll collide with overhead power lines days — or even weeks — after a celebration ends.

In 2025, metallic balloons caused nearly 350 outages across PG&E's service area in Northern and Central California, knocking out power to 165,000 customers and disrupting service to homes, businesses and essential community facilities such as traffic signals, schools and hospitals. These outages are preventable.

"One rogue metallic balloon can darken an entire neighborhood in seconds. While some might say a Valentine's Day power outage adds extra romance to the evening, most find it frustrating and inconvenient. This holiday, customers can help keep the lights on by securing metallic balloons with a weight and never releasing them outdoors," said Ron Richardson, PG&E Vice President of Electric Distribution Operations.

California law requires metallic balloons to be secured with a weight, but PG&E says simple precautions make a big difference — especially during Valentine's Day celebrations when balloon use is at its peak.

Here's an example of what can happen when metallic balloons hit utility power lines: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqFm52C1n5Q

In order to significantly reduce the number of balloon-caused outages and to help ensure that everyone can safely enjoy their Valentine's Day, PG&E reminds customers to follow these important safety tips for metallic balloons:

"Look Up and Live!" – Use caution and avoid celebrating with metallic balloons near overhead electric lines.

– Use caution and avoid celebrating with metallic balloons near overhead electric lines. Make sure helium-filled metallic balloons are securely tied to a weight that is heavy enough to prevent them from floating away. Never remove the weight.

that is heavy enough to prevent them from floating away. Never remove the weight. When done with balloons, do not release them . Puncture them several times or cut the knot and throw them in the garbage to prevent them from floating away.

. Puncture them several times or cut the knot and throw them in the garbage to prevent them from floating away. Do not attempt to retrieve a balloon — or any foreign object — tangled in power lines or inside a substation. There can be risk of electrocution. Instead, leave it alone and call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 to report the problem.

— or any foreign object — tangled in power lines or inside a substation. There can be risk of electrocution. Instead, leave it alone and call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 to report the problem. Never go near a power line that has fallen to the ground or is dangling in the air. Always assume downed electric lines are energized and extremely dangerous. Stay away, keep others away and immediately call 911 to alert the police and fire departments.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

