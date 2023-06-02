This Week in People & Culture News: 12 Stories You Need to See

02 Jun, 2023, 06:42 ET
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including a new dating app for gay, bisexual, and queer men.
NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering different cultural groups stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- New Social-First Dating App "Archer" Launches for Gay, Bisexual, and Queer Men
Through the use of AI technology insights and extensive market research, including in-depth surveys and interviews, Archer aims to create a safer space for men to seek boldly and aim freely for whatever type of connection they desire.
- Women in CyberSecurity Calling for Participants for Phase II of Inclusion Assessment Workshops
Lynn Dohm, executive director of WiCyS, said, "It is our hope that the more people participate in these workshops, the more the entire cybersecurity sector will benefit, as it will help organizations become more inclusive, diverse and successful."
- Big Ten Conference to Host its First LGBTQ+ Symposium
The Big Ten will welcome more than 100 student-athletes, coaches and administrators from its 14 (soon-to-be 16) member institutions – along with a remarkable group of guest speakers – marking the conference's ongoing commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.
- New Survey Panel Amplifies Voices of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Communities
Amplify AAPI will consist of a representative cohort of AANHPI adults that can support polls of 1,000 to 3,000 interview completions. Interviews will be conducted online and on the telephone in Chinese dialects, Korean, and Vietnamese, in addition to English. More languages will be added as demand for Amplify AAPI grows.
- PepsiCo Releases 2022 Global DE&I Report: Gender Parity in Management Rises to 44% "Our rich legacy of DE&I serves as a compass that guides our actions, and this year's report is a testament to our continued evolution," said Tina Bigalke, PepsiCo's Global Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer.
- Skullcandy Unveils "All Love" Headphones Ahead of Pride Month in Support of LGBTQIA+ Community
The limited-edition headphones feature a Pride-inspired colorway designed to celebrate all love, all year long. A portion of proceeds will help To Write Love on Her Arms fund mental health support programs designed specifically for the LGBTQIA+ community.
- Vibrant Emotional Health to Create Advisory Board and Committing $600K to Address AANHPI Mental Health Needs Across America
The advisory council will lead Vibrant's strategy for AANHPI outreach and awareness. These efforts will include research and mental health program campaigns to inform, educate and raise awareness for mental health barriers and the lack of service providers available across AANHPI communities.
- NIVEA's "Skin Out Loud": 5 episodes dedicated to skin diversity
Throughout five episodes the conversation stretches from short-lived skin care trends to skin representation and everything in between, keeping it real, light and always loud. It's a colorful mix of skin expertise and real-life anecdotes for skin care lovers or curious listeners who want to be inspired.
- Report Finds Greater Leadership Diversity at Massachusetts Colleges and Universities
A report released by the Women's Power Gap (WPG) shows a significant increase in both women and people of color at the highest levels of leadership at colleges and universities in Massachusetts since 2018—the result of a sustained public push to better diversify the uppermost ranks of the state's academic institutions.
- HBCU Week Awards Gala Presented by Bank of America Expands Scholarship Support for HBCU Students
The sold-out fundraiser elevates the organization's powerful mission of providing scholarship dollars for students enrolling in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), minimizing student debt, and diversifying the talent pipeline from college to corporate America.
- N FILMS Secures $100M Deal to Transform Hollywood with Real Diversity, Inclusion, and Care About Emerging Actors and Authors
N FILMS pioneers innovative approaches to managing creative teams and processes, as well as discovering outstanding talents worldwide. Its unique 'inclusive-royalty program' revolutionizes how contributors in film development and production earn revenue, ensuring each collaborator receives a lifetime income from their ideas and efforts invested.
- Search for 2023 Gerber® Baby Opens, Inviting Parents to Share Their Own Baby Photos for the First Time Ever
For the program's 13-year anniversary, Gerber will make a matching monetary donation of the winning baby's cash prize to support March of Dimes' maternal and infant health programs, which protect the health of families today and for generations to come.
