This Year's Award-Winning Films Will Be Available Online at the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2021

TOKYO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy Awards® accredited and Asia's one of the largest international short film festivals, Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) starts online streaming for the Screening in Autumn on October 1st.

Online Venue: https://www.shortshorts.org/2021autumn/en/online/

14 Award winning & Special screening short films available for global streaming

The SSFF & ASIA 2021 George Lucas Award (Grand Prix) and Official Competition supported by Sony Best Short Awards winning films, which are nominees for next year's Academy Awards in the short film category, and other award-winning films in each category will be distributed in Japan and worldwide.

*Some films may be available only in Japan.

The lineup includes "The Woman Who Acts" directed by Toshiyuki Teruya (Gori), starring Hikari Mitsushima, which won the Best Actor Award, and "Trumpet" starring jazz trumpeter Mao Sone, which won the Audience Award. "Incident at School" will also be included, which had 87,000 likes, 15,000 retweets, 7.5 million impressions on Twitter and over 35,000 views in one week.

In celebration of the Animation category being a pathway to the Academy Awards, the program introducing various animation works will include latest short by Bill Plympton, director of "The Simpsons," and Jacques Drouin, a pin-screen animator who passed away in August.

The following 14 films will be available for viewing outside of Japan.

GEORGIA (dir. Jayil Pak)

Empty Cream Puffs by Shoji Yasui

Leylak (dir. Scott Aharoni & Dennis Latos)

A Woman Who Acts (dir. Toshiyuki Teruya)

And Then by Jenn Ravenna Tran

Stairs by Zoljargal Purevdash

Flash! Minamishimabara News Agency (Special Edition)

Incident at School by Jacob Pilgaard

TRUMPET by Kevin Haefelin

Under the Heavens by Gustavo Milan

About Online Streaming

Schedule: October 1, 14:00 - October 31, 23:59 (Japan time)

URL: https://www.shortshorts.org/2021autumn/en/online/

How to Watch Online:

Online Grand Theatre Admission Passport: ¥1,000 (JPY) for Japan residents only / $9.50 (USD) for international users

Films can be viewed on the video sharing site Vimeo. To watch, register on the Vimeo site and pay by credit card or PayPal (1,000 yen).

Contact Information

Committee for Short Shorts: Fuyumi Tanaka

TEL: +81- 3-5474-8201 Email: [email protected]

Stills are available here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wKPOwYYkjECwWtj3GtW8JUc7d42QqA8v/view?usp=sharing

