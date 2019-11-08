This Year's Brand Safety Summit Supercharged by Strategic Partnerships with GroupM, Dentsu Aegis Network, IPG Mediabrands, and Publicis Groupe

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 14, the Brand Safety Summit 2019 , presented and produced by The 614 Group, will bring more than 250 media and marketing executives together to hear from a stellar lineup of leaders from brands, publishers and platforms, tech companies, and all five agency holding groups. This dynamic interplay of all parts of the digital advertising ecosystem will make this the most important day dedicated to this topic.

New for 2019, the firm has established groundbreaking partnerships with the majority of the major agency holding groups. They join a surge in participation of senior voices from the marketer community.

"The Brand Safety Summit has become the most important day on the calendar with regards to Brand Safety as a key industry event where leaders from all facets of the digital media ecosystem gather to move the brand safety conversation forward. Our unique program is packed with thought leadership, insightful perspectives, and practical information that people can put to work immediately. It's going to really matter," said Rob Rasko, CEO, The 614 Group.

Partners and presenters at this year's Summit include:

Lou Paskalis , Senior Vice President, Customer Engagement and Media Investment, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

, Senior Vice President, Customer Engagement and Media Investment, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Yvonne Abt , VP, Media, Sony Pictures Entertainment

, VP, Media, Sony Pictures Entertainment Erik Geisler , Director of North American Agency Partnerships, Facebook

, Director of North American Agency Partnerships, Facebook Brett Wein , US Head of Vertical Sales, Snap Inc.

, US Head of Vertical Sales, Snap Inc. Joe Barone , Managing Partner, Brand Safety Americas, GroupM

, Managing Partner, Brand Safety Americas, GroupM Maggie Suniewick , President, NBCU Digital Enterprises

, President, NBCU Digital Enterprises Savannah Sellers , NBC Correspondent, Emmy winner and host of Snapchat's original series Stay Tuned from NBC News

, NBC Correspondent, Emmy winner and host of Snapchat's original series Stay Tuned from NBC News Brian King , Global Officer, Digital, Distribution, Revenue Strategy & Global Sales, Marriott

, Global Officer, Digital, Distribution, Revenue Strategy & Global Sales, Marriott Kelly Walsh , Programmatic Operations Manager, CSB, Dell Technologies

, Programmatic Operations Manager, CSB, Dell Technologies David Murnick , EVP, Digital Media Operations & Technology Partnerships, Dentsu Aegis Network

, EVP, Digital Media Operations & Technology Partnerships, Dentsu Aegis Network Vin Paolozzi , Chief Investment Officer, Kinesso

, Chief Investment Officer, Kinesso Sarah Polli , Director, MarTech Solutions, Hearts & Science

, Director, MarTech Solutions, Hearts & Science Noah Syken , VP Sports & Entertainment Sponsorships, IBM

, VP Sports & Entertainment Sponsorships, IBM Jeff Giacchetti , US Digital Marketing, Henkel Corporation

, US Digital Marketing, Vinny Rinaldi , Head Of Addressable Media & Technology, The Hershey Company

, Head Of Addressable Media & Technology, The Hershey Company Paul Gelb , Head of Programmatic & Social, Bayer HealthCare

, Head of Programmatic & Social, Bayer HealthCare Plus Pixalate, EMX, Channel Factory, DoubleVerify, PubMatic, TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group), MainAd, Zefr, and DailyMotion.

Topics include thought leadership presentations, informative discussions, and practical insights on operational applications of the many facets of Brand Safety, including:

Why Brand Safety Matters: A Marketer's Point of View

Programmatic and the Future of Brand Safety

The Current State of Brand Safety Technology

Navigating Data Protection and CCPA

The Future of TV Measurement - Is Ad Fraud Moving to OTT?

Brand Suitability and Brand Safety: What's the Difference?

Consumer Experience and Expectations around Brand Safety

Making News Safe for Advertisers

Through our agency partnerships and a large increase of participation from the marketing community in our program, our attendees will now get a 360 degree view of the ecosystem in our discussions.

"At GroupM, brand safety and improving consumer experience are critical to our process and are a major focus of our client engagements. We support The 614 Group's Brand Safety Summits as important events that educate the marketplace, and enable full-day deep dives into one of the most important issues facing our industry today," said Joe Barone, Managing Partner, Brand Safety Americas, GroupM.

"The 614 Group's Brand Safety series is a great opportunity for executives across the media landscape to collectively address some of the toughest challenges facing our industry today. Our partnership with The 614 Group reinforces Dentsu's commitment to achieving clean and quality supply on behalf of our clients, and the Brand Safety series allows our colleagues to share and learn from experts in the space," says David Murnick, EVP Digital Operations and Brand Safety Partnerships, Dentsu Aegis Network.

For the full agenda, with entire list of speakers and topics, please see the Brand Safety Summit 2019 .

The Brand Safety Summit will be held for the first time in Singapore on Thursday, March 19, 2020 and return to London on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

About The 614 Group

The 614 Group is a results-driven digital advertising infrastructure consultancy, providing strategic and tactical services to our clients. With unparalleled experience, a global network and talent, the firm generates the ideal blend of visionary and executable support services which can be completely customized to each client's capabilities and goals. Through our original content, live events, and research, we empower the industry-at-large with cutting-edge education and resources. Based in the U.S., the firm is comprised of 40 consultants across three top global markets.

