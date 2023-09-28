ThisWay Global CEO Angela Hood Illuminates A.I.'s Changing Role in Recruitment Compliance at George Washington University Law School Special Event

Fireside Chat Explores Challenges and Paths Forward in A.I. Tools, Ethical AI and Recruitment Compliance with EEOC Commissioner and Former OFCCP Director

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThisWay Global , the leader in AI bias-mitigating and talent acquisition sourcing technology, announced that CEO Angela Hood concluded a timely fireside chat at The George Washington University Law School. The spotlight discussion delved into the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence (AI), its impact on fair and compliant talent acquisition, ethical AI, and the hurdles businesses face in the rapidly shifting tech and talent landscape.

As the moderator and subject matter expert on AI technology, Angela explored AI governance for corporations and what they can do to implement best practices, policies and procedures internally. The event's special guests included Keith Sonderling, Commissioner of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ( EEOC ), and Craig E. Leen, former Director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) and current Partner at K&L Gates legal practice.

As Commissioner of the EEOC, Keith Sonderling shared his expertise on how companies can proceed with ethical AI hiring. One of Commissioner Sonderling's highest priorities is ensuring that AI-based employment technologies are designed and deployed in ways that comply with existing EEOC regulations and enhance workplace inclusivity. Previously, he served in the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division, overseeing and enforcing comprehensive Federal labor laws.

Craig E. Leen was formerly the Director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs ( OFCCP ). He is now a partner at K&L Gates law firm and is a member of the Labor, Employment, and Workplace Safety practice group, and he co-leads the firm's focus on OFCCP and Affirmative Action Compliance, focused on work with government contractors. Craig shared his perspectives about the growing challenges and potential solutions at the nexus of AI, hiring, and equal opportunities.

AI and generative AI are impacting many current and future laws around data privacy, security, employment, and more. Key takeaways during this Ethical AI fireside chat included:

Accessibility should be a priority for companies. Technology isn't as accessible as it should be. Many people seeking jobs face barriers due to limited or no access to technology such as mobile phones or computers.

With AI usage becoming more prevalent, experts predicted that by 2026, AI will be used across all aspects of the workplace and economic sectors. This expanded integration of AI into business operations will likely introduce new regulations and best practices for ethical and standardized AI implementation.

One graphic illustrated that technological inflection points, which once occurred approximately every 40 years, now happen in just 2-3 years. This accelerated pace underscores how transformative technologies, such as artificial intelligence, will profoundly impact daily life very soon.

"AI is creating new challenges and opportunities given the unprecedented pace of technological advances," Angela Hood stated. "The future of the workplace is where technology is making some of its biggest impacts. That's why it's essential to address the ethical challenges AI brings and how the US can maintain market dominance while leading in the ethical and compliant use of this technology. George Washington University Law School and GW Federalist Society provided a timely platform for discussing these pressing issues with respected experts. It was an honor to examine this important topic."

For a detailed recap of this ethical AI event, visit ThisWay's recent event summary . To review in-depth content that Angela Hood reviewed with Commissioner Keith Sonderling and Craig Leen, click here.

