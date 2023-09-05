ThisWay Global CEO Angela Hood to Present at IBM's Lunch & Learn Series That Spotlights Business Automation and Ethical AI

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThisWay Global , the leader in AI bias-removal and talent acquisition sourcing technology, announced that CEO Angela Hood will present at IBM® Lunch & Learn Series that will focus on business automation and Ethical Artificial Intelligence (AI). The inaugural series kicks off at IBM Watson Astor Place in New York on Thursday, September 7th, from 10:30 AM-1:00 PM EDT.

AI technologies, such as big data, machine learning, large language models, and generative AI, are rapidly transforming the global business market. These rapid shifts exacerbate the existing skills gap in the marketplace, with companies challenged and struggling to source and recruit qualified talent. There are almost 10 million job openings in the U.S. , but only 5.9 million unemployed workers, leaving 4 million jobs unfilled.

According to Gartner, 76% of HR leaders believe their organizations should adopt and implement AI solutions within the next 12 to 24 months, or they will fall behind in organizational success (profitability, market share, employee satisfaction, employee retention, innovation, etc.) compared to those that act.

ThisWay Global's AI technology helps businesses automate their talent acquisition processes in an ethical way. Its powerful Diversity Sourcing & Matching Engine enables employers to connect with diverse applicants and candidates from over 8,500 diversity-based organizations. Each candidate is matched against open positions based on their skills and experience, reducing bias and increasing diversity across all industries.

IBM's Lunch & Learn Series will dive into the HR domain, talent acquisition workflows, and how AI can empower employees by enhancing their skills. Advanced AI productivity tools can be used as a digital concierge, freeing employees' time from repetitive tasks and mundane work, such as scheduling interviews, calendaring training sessions, processing paperwork, etc. Attendees will be introduced to how IBM's watsonx Orchestrate can apply AI to optimize workflows across HR while driving productivity and employee satisfaction and will learn about the following:

How AI can be used to automate talent acquisition processes

How to ensure that AI is used in an ethical way

How AI can be applied to improve work-life balance and employee satisfaction and retention

A demo of IBM's watsonx Orchestrate and real-world use case will be shared with attendees.

"I'm thrilled to team with IBM's group and share more about how ThisWay Global is helping our customers, whether they have a small HR tech stack or a large HR tech stack, understand how the right AI tools can boost productivity, empower employees, and transform workflows while upholding privacy, fairness and human-centric values," said Angela Hood, Founder and CEO of ThisWay Global.

For more information about this event, interested parties can contact [email protected].

About ThisWay Global

ThisWay Global is an award-winning, Google-accelerated, venture-backed leader in the HR tech industry. The company's commitment to bias removal, candidate-to-job matching technology and certified diversity supplier (WBENC) status gives it a significant lead over its competition. ThisWay is an IBM Silver Partner and the initial go-to-market partner of Watson Orchestrate. ThisWay Global's proprietary network has more than 8,500 unique diversity-based partners, providing companies and governments with a unique database of highly-skilled candidates, reducing bias and increasing diversity across all industries. ThisWay's team includes industry leaders from Indeed, Walt Disney, Nerd Wallet, Marriott, Jobcase, Recruitology, Mya Systems, Jive, Radancy, CareerBuilder, Circa, USMC, ARMY, Bering Sea Eccotech, Dept. of Defense, and many more recognized brands. The privately-held company's headquarters are in Austin, Texas.

Press Contact:

Carmen Hughes

Ignite X

[email protected]

650.576.6444

SOURCE ThisWay Global