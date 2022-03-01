ThisWay Global's Angela Hood Appointed To Collegiate/Strategic Advisory Board of Consort Institute at Clark Atlanta University (HBCU)

ATLANTA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consort Institute, a Georgia educational organization dedicated to providing accelerated skilling and upskilling programs in emerging technologies, announces the appointment of Angela Hood to its Collegiate/Strategic Advisory Board. Hood is the Founder and CEO of ThisWay Global Inc, an artificial intelligence technology company focused on sourcing and matching qualified talent to jobs without bias.

"It's such a great honor to guide Consort Institute, Clark Atlanta University, and the other HBCU's, in their use of technology to identify highly qualified but overlooked talent," said Hood. "It's an extraordinary opportunity for ThisWay to expand our mission of sourcing and matching all people to all jobs, without bias. And now we are doing the same for career growth and educational opportunities."

Through her advisory role, Consort Institute at Clark Atlanta University will expand their highly successful technology program by implementing an unbiased selection process for their students. This new expanded program will enable black men and women to become well-paid technology professionals, filling the urgent demand for top talent in today's market.

Angela Hood is an alumni founder from The University of Cambridge's ideaSpace(UK), as well as a graduate of the Google for Startups Accelerator program in 2021. She leads a VC-backed tech company serving over 5000 mid-market and enterprise customers with talent sourcing and matching focused on mitigating bias and increasing diversity at scale.

"ThisWay is well-positioned to combat bias within talent acquisition and sourcing through the use of data and machine learning. I believe that Angela and her team will truly help to scale access to career opportunities for underrepresented men and women across the technology industry." enthused Jason Scott, Head of Startup Developer Ecosystems, USA at Google.

"This initiative by Consort Institute at Clark Atlanta University focuses on identifying systematic and sustainable strategies to help more Americans achieve better life outcomes for themselves, their families, and their communities through technology focused education," said Dr. Mahmoud Ghavi, CEO of Consort Institute. "Consort Institute's program has made a profound positive impact in communities for previous program alumni who, in turn, have the potential to make a positive difference in our society. The initial Consort Institute programs developed and offered successfully at major Atlanta regional universities are being expanded to be offered as a broader, national program in the next few years".

A key component of Consort Institute's program involves providing accelerated training and skilling in emerging technologies at no cost to qualified students who would not otherwise be able to afford the expenses of such programs. The deadline for the next cohort selection is in March 2022. Interested men and women of color in the Atlanta, Georgia region can apply now using this link here .

"Consort Institute at Clark Atlanta University is leveraging the technology and knowledge gained from working with Angela Hood and ThisWay Global so that our students outperform their peers, becoming top wage earners and positive community influencers. It reflects the commitment of leaders in academia, corporations and the tech community who were willing to collaborate over the past year to identify effective programs and immediately put the plan into action." said Dr. Ghavi, CEO of Consort Institute.

About Consort Institute:

Consort Institute has been developing and delivering highly effective professional development programs for the last twelve years at Kennesaw State, Emory, and Clark Atlanta Universities. Consort offerings include rapid upskilling and reskilling professional programs in Business Intelligence, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering, and Health Information Technologies. The focus of the Consort Institute's programs from the beginning has been to support and increase the representation of persons of color and minorities in emerging technology fields. In 2021 Consort Institute started its collaboration with Clark Atlanta University, the largest HBCU in Georgia, to open the Center for the Workforce Development. The focus of the center is to train students in Emerging Technology programs and become a Technology workforce pipeline for the companies.

About ThisWay Global:

Founded by Angela Hood in University of Cambridge's ideaSpace, ThisWay Global is a WBENC certified, VC-backed, Google accelerated HR tech industry leader that matches all people to all jobs instantly and without bias. Using proprietary artificial intelligence, TWG's network has performed over 15.5 trillion matching events, providing companies and governments with technology to reduce bias and increase diversity across all industries. ThisWay Global is headquartered in the booming tech hub of Austin, Texas, with offices in Silicon Valley and Boston. To learn more or to schedule a demo, visit thiswayglobal.com .

