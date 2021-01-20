Thoma Bravo Advantage Completes $1,000,000,000 Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo Advantage (the "Company"), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, including the issuance of 10,000,000 shares as a result of the underwriters' exercise of their over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $1,000,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

The Company's shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TBA" on January 15, 2021.

The Company is sponsored by Thoma Bravo Advantage Sponsor LLC, an affiliate of Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. The Company was formed for the purpose of executing a business combination in the software industry.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse served as underwriters.

