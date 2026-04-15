Thoma Bravo and Google Cloud Launch Strategic Partnership to Deliver on the Promise of AI for Enterprise Software

Partnership seeks to accelerate AI transformation in Thoma Bravo's software portfolio with Google Cloud's advanced AI capabilities

Thoma Bravo's leading cybersecurity portfolio companies to partner with Google Cloud to strengthen ability to identify and mitigate AI-enabled threats

SAN FRANCISCO and SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, the world's largest software-focused investment firm, and Google Cloud have launched a strategic partnership to help enterprise software companies accelerate their AI transformations.

Through the partnership, Thoma Bravo's portfolio companies will receive streamlined access to Google Cloud's AI platform including its leading Gemini models and Gemini Enterprise platform for agentic AI; teams of Google forward deployed engineers to rapidly solve deep technical challenges; and new routes to market for SaaS companies through Google Cloud's Marketplace and co-sell programs.

"This partnership will allow our portfolio companies to rapidly implement leading AI technology from Google Cloud, which will enable our companies to build and deliver the most innovative AI solutions for their customers," said Orlando Bravo, a Founder and Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "Through our partnership with Google, our portfolio companies will be in position to build the next generation of AI solutions for nearly every process, function, and industry across enterprises including human capital management, interconnected planning, procurement, aviation, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, real estate, and almost every segment across cybersecurity solutions."

"Software firms have an opportunity to transform with AI, particularly as agentic AI becomes more capable and autonomous," said Karthik Narain, Chief Product and Business Officer at Google Cloud. "Through this partnership, Thoma Bravo's portfolio of enterprise software providers will deeply embed Google's leading AI models and Agent Platform into the core of their product stacks. With hands-on support from our engineers, they are positioned to transition into AI-first companies and deliver superior outcomes for their customers."

Additionally, Thoma Bravo's cybersecurity portfolio will partner with Google Cloud to identify and mitigate rapidly evolving security risks with AI. This element of the partnership between Thoma Bravo and Google Cloud is founded on the principle that securing enterprise AI requires protecting not only the code layer, but the entire threat environment. While the code layer is top of mind, the potential attack surface is far more expansive and is more vulnerable than ever due to the ongoing rapid advancements in AI. As AI systems become more advanced, the credentials, identities, and access pathways around them increasingly emerge as high-value targets which remain largely outside the scope of traditional, code-centric approaches to security. Mitigating risk, as well as protecting against and responding to threats, will require sophisticated approaches to identity governance, access control, and behavioral threat detection.

Thoma Bravo's extensive portfolio of cybersecurity companies generates roughly $8 billion in total revenue value. The portfolio includes leading software companies across the entire cybersecurity landscape, including Proofpoint, SailPoint, Darktrace, Ping Identity, Sophos, Imprivata, and Exabeam.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is the world's largest software-focused investment firm, with more than $183 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Partnering with some of the world's most sophisticated investors, Thoma Bravo's private equity and private credit platforms reflect a focused investment strategy, supported by disciplined execution, deep sector expertise and leadership continuity. Over the past 20-plus years, Thoma Bravo has acquired or invested in over 580 software and technology companies, representing approximately $305 billion of aggregate value (including control and non-control investments, as well as add-on acquisitions). Learn more at thomabravo.com and on LinkedIn.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

Contacts

Thoma Bravo

Megan Frank

+1 212-731-4778

[email protected]

FGS Global

Abigail Farr/Akash Lodh

[email protected]

Google

[email protected]

SOURCE Thoma Bravo