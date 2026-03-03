Thoma Bravo to Acquire WWEX Group and Combine with Auctane to Form Global Logistics Leader

SAN FRANCISCO and DALLAS and AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, the world's largest technology-focused investment firm, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire WWEX Group, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider of parcel and freight services with brands including Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, Unishippers, JEAR Logistics and BLX Logistics. Following the close of the acquisition, Thoma Bravo will combine WWEX Group with its existing portfolio company Auctane, a leading global technology company empowering businesses with intelligent shipping and fulfillment solutions through trusted products such as ShipStation, Stamps.com, Metapack and Packlink.

Thoma Bravo is acquiring WWEX Group from a consortium of investors including CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII, Providence Equity Partners, Ridgemont Equity Partners and PSG. As part of this transaction, CVC Funds and other existing WWEX Group investors will roll over a portion of their equity in WWEX Group and retain a significant minority position in the combined company.

The combined company will be one of the largest and most diversified logistics and shipping technology platforms. The combination will unite leaders in shipping software and physical freight brokerage to create the most comprehensive, AI-enabled end-to-end logistics solution in the market. By integrating Auctane's cloud-based software, global carrier connectivity and intelligent automation capabilities with WWEX Group's extensive logistics expertise and powerful commercial engine, the combined company will seamlessly connect checkout to doorstep across parcel, LTL, truckload and global shipping. Together, it will deliver extensive scale, unified data visibility, expanded carrier access and AI-driven decision support — empowering businesses of all sizes to optimize costs, navigate margin pressures and scale efficiently across the entire logistics value chain.

"This combination brings together two complementary leaders at a pivotal moment for the logistics industry," said Brian Jaffee, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "Auctane's category-defining shipping software and WWEX Group's scaled parcel and freight service offerings create an integrated solution with the data, distribution and volume necessary to help customers drive smarter decision-making and superior execution across the logistics lifecycle. Together, we believe the company is uniquely positioned to define the next generation of AI-enabled logistics."

"Today's announcement is a significant milestone for us," said Tom Madine, CEO of WWEX Group. "By combining WWEX Group's brands and our position as a leading provider of parcel and freight services with Auctane's global ecosystem of e-commerce shipping software, we are creating a platform of tremendous potential. Our customers will benefit from deeper technology capabilities and the expanded resources of a combined company built to support their growth. We are grateful for the continued support of our investors and look forward to working with Thoma Bravo and Auctane to drive this next chapter of innovation."

"Our mission has always been to enable our customers' growth," said Al Ko, CEO of Auctane. "By uniting Auctane's intelligent shipping platform with WWEX Group's parcel and freight service offerings and scale, we are creating the most powerful end-to-end logistics ecosystem in the market, one that will redefine what's possible for modern shippers."

"We are thrilled to continue our journey with WWEX Group as part of this new, expanded platform," said Aaron Dupuis, a Managing Partner at CVC. "By uniting WWEX Group's commercial engine with Auctane's global software footprint, we are creating a logistics technology leader with the scale to innovate faster and serve customers more effectively than ever before."

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026 and is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to Thoma Bravo and Auctane. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are serving as joint lead financial advisors to WWEX Group. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and UBS Investment Bank are also acting as financial advisors to WWEX Group. Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal advisor to CVC and WWEX Group.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is the world's largest software-focused investment firm, with more than $181 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. Partnering with some of the world's most sophisticated investors, Thoma Bravo's private equity and private credit platforms reflect a focused investment strategy, supported by disciplined execution, deep sector expertise and leadership continuity. Over the past 20-plus years, Thoma Bravo has acquired or invested in over 565 software and technology companies, representing approximately $285 billion of aggregate value (including control and non-control investments, as well as add-on acquisitions). Learn more at thomabravo.com and on LinkedIn.

About WWEX Group



The WWEX Group family of brands, which includes Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, Unishippers, JEAR Logistics and BLX Logistics, offers full-service logistics expertise to 130,000+ customers nationwide while helping move 70 million+ shipments per year. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value across their supply chains.

In 2025, the company reported annual systemwide revenue of approximately $5 billion. Supported by a nationwide sales force spanning direct, franchise and agent channels — including more than 2,300 sales professionals that fuel our commercial engine — the company delivers expertise at scale. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs.

To learn more about WWEX Group, visit www.wwexgroup.com.

About Auctane

Navigating the complex landscape of global shipping and logistics presents new challenges for startups and fast-growing brands every day. At Auctane, we serve and champion these businesses in everything we do. We are a team of shipping and software experts with a passion for helping merchants move their ideas, dreams, and innovations around the globe. Our intelligent software solutions power billions of shipments every year and enable businesses to manage complex logistic channels with ease, optimizing their time, energy, and resources. Auctane brands include ShipStation, Stamps.com, Packlink, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, Endicia, GlobalPost, and Metapack, with offices located in Austin, London, Madrid, Manila, Sydney, and Zielona Góra. For more information, please visit www.auctane.com.

About CVC

CVC is a leading global private markets manager with a network of 30 office locations throughout EMEA, the Americas, and Asia, with approximately €205 billion of assets under management. CVC has seven complementary strategies across private equity, secondaries, credit, and infrastructure, for which CVC funds have secured commitments of over €243 billion from some of the world's leading pension funds and other institutional investors. Funds managed or advised by CVC's private equity strategy are invested in approximately 150+ companies worldwide, which have combined annual sales of over €165 billion and employ nearly 600,000 people. For further information about CVC please visit: https://www.cvc.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn.

