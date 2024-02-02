Thoma Bravo Announces Closing of EQS Acquisition

Thoma Bravo

MUNICH and LONDON, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, L.P. announces the closing of its successful public takeover offer (the "Offer") by Pineapple German Bidco GmbH ("Bidco"), an entity controlled by funds managed and/or advised by Thoma Bravo, L.P. (collectively, "Thoma Bravo"), to the shareholders of EQS Group AG ("EQS").

Following the closing of the Offer, Thoma Bravo holds a total stake of approx. 98% of the share capital of EQS, which includes all tendered shares, shares acquired on the market, shares subject to the partial re-investment of Achim Weick, CEO and founder of EQS, as well as the shares Thoma Bravo has subscribed for in a 10% capital increase of EQS. EQS and Thoma Bravo have agreed that the management board will arrange for the termination of the inclusion of the EQS shares in the trading on the open market (Freiverkehr) immediately after closing. A separate delisting offer will not be required. The delisting is expected to become effective in Q2 2024.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software investors in the world, with approximately US$134 billion in assets under management as of 30 September 2023. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector knowledge and strategic and operational expertise, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 455 companies representing over US$255 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com.

