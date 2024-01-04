Thoma Bravo Completes Strategic Investment in BlueMatrix

MIAMI and DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced the completion of its strategic growth investment in BlueMatrix, a leading end-to-end content creation and distribution platform for investment research providers.

Founded in 1999, BlueMatrix's best-in-class investment research and publishing platform provides investment banks and research analysts with a comprehensive solution across the highly regulated investment research production workflow. Thoma Bravo's investment is expected to enable BlueMatrix to accelerate global growth and innovation.

"We are thrilled to begin working with Thoma Bravo to accelerate our momentum as we continue to provide unmatched solutions to our clients around the world," said Patricia Horotan, CEO of BlueMatrix. "By combining Thoma Bravo's strategic and operational competencies with our team's track record and culture of innovation, we are now in an even better position to grow our global market leadership position."

"BlueMatrix's fully integrated, cloud-based solutions meet the critical needs of investment banks and research analysts working within the highly regulated investment research industry," said Adam Solomon, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "We are excited to leverage our deep sector expertise to support BlueMatrix as the company continues to revolutionize investment research workflow through continued innovation."

"We have long been impressed by Patricia and her team's leadership and creation of a world-class investment research and publishing platform," said Chandler Gay, a Vice President at Thoma Bravo. "We look forward to supporting BlueMatrix as the company continues to broaden and strengthen its product offerings."

Debt financing for the transaction was provided by Golub Capital. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Thoma Bravo and Raymond James served as financial advisor. Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. served as legal advisor and Stifel served as financial advisor to BlueMatrix.

About Thoma Bravo
Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software investors in the world, with approximately US$134 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector knowledge and strategic and operational expertise, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 455 companies representing over US$255 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com.

About BlueMatrix
BlueMatrix is the industry standard and the world's largest publisher of investment research. For over two decades BlueMatrix connects the world's leading asset and wealth managers with nearly 1,000 research firms in more than 50 countries and serves internal teams across multi-national corporations from its offices located in Durham (HQ), New York, London, Edinburgh, and Timisoara.

BlueMatrix facilitates the equitable exchange of critical investment insights by improving the efficiency, collaboration, and security across the complete information lifecycle. The ecosystem is designed to meet users' bespoke needs, from compliance tracking to interactive publishing, by removing friction from the publication, dissemination, consumption and application of investment research content. For more information, visit BlueMatrix's website at www.bluematrix.com.

